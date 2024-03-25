Combined effort to tackle Perth empty retail units and attract investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Combined effort to tackle Perth empty retail units and attract investment

A new group aims to "address misconceptions" about Perth and Kinross.

By Rob McLaren
shoppers walk past 'To let' signs on Perth High Street
Some of the empty units in Perth High Street. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A new partnership aims to tackle business challenges in Perth – including the number of empty shops – and bring more investment to the area.

Perth and Kinross Business Partnership wants to give the region a more powerful voice and profile, attract funding and collaborate on challenges.

Immediate priorities will include addressing the impact of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, business closures, empty retail units and reduced footfall in Perth city centre.

The group brings together Perthshire Chamber of Commerce, rural enterprise body GrowBiz Scotland and Perthshire Local, which collectively represent around 3,000 businesses in the region.

What will Perth and Kinross Business Partnership do?

The group wants to work with Perth and Kinross Council to tackle the region’s challenges and raise its profile.

It would also like to maximise the opportunities around greater national funding, inward investment and sustainable growth.

Other issues it seeks to tackle include labour and skills shortages, transport challenges, and entrenched pockets of poverty in the region.

At the same time, the Partnership wants to work to “address misconceptions” about the region.

They say Perth and Kinross is one of the most entrepreneurial in the UK, has higher-than-average self-employment, and is a leader in tourism, food and drink, eco innovation and creative industries.

Giving a voice to Perth business community

Perth and Kinross Business Partnership has been formed at a critical time for the Fair City, with the opening of the new £27 million Perth Museum this weekend.

The group will initially be co-chaired by Jackie Brierton, chief executive of GrowBiz Scotland, and Steven Stewart, who has been a director of Perthshire Chamber of Commerce for 15 years.

Ms Brierton said: “Whether businesses are based in a rural or urban area, we want the new Partnership to be a two-way channel of communication to help us understand and champion local business priorities.”

The Partnership aims to be a go-to forum for local businesses to engage with local decision-makers.

Jackie Brierton, chief executive of GrowBiz Scotland. Image: Kinnoull Communications

Its follows a call by the Chamber for a summit on Perth high street issues.

Vicki Unite, chief executive of Perthshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “By working together we can give the region a stronger voice.

“This will mean we can promote what we offer and secure a better share of national funding.”

Iain Fenwick, director of Perthshire Local, added: “There is a huge amount of business experience and expertise in our region, which we can better utilise to help transform our city and towns and drive greater prosperity for everyone locally.”

Perth and Kinross Council is welcoming the new initiative.

Council leader Grant Laing said: “Business leaders who have already made their own commitments to investing and growing in the area are ideally placed to identify where there are more opportunities for our economy.

“We are committed to continuing to work in partnership with the business community, listening to their feedback and ideas.”

