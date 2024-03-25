Combined effort to tackle Perth empty retail units and attract investment

A new partnership aims to tackle business challenges in Perth – including the number of empty shops – and bring more investment to the area.

Perth and Kinross Business Partnership wants to give the region a more powerful voice and profile, attract funding and collaborate on challenges.

Immediate priorities will include addressing the impact of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, business closures, empty retail units and reduced footfall in Perth city centre.

The group brings together Perthshire Chamber of Commerce, rural enterprise body GrowBiz Scotland and Perthshire Local, which collectively represent around 3,000 businesses in the region.

What will Perth and Kinross Business Partnership do?

The group wants to work with Perth and Kinross Council to tackle the region’s challenges and raise its profile.

It would also like to maximise the opportunities around greater national funding, inward investment and sustainable growth.

Other issues it seeks to tackle include labour and skills shortages, transport challenges, and entrenched pockets of poverty in the region.

At the same time, the Partnership wants to work to “address misconceptions” about the region.

They say Perth and Kinross is one of the most entrepreneurial in the UK, has higher-than-average self-employment, and is a leader in tourism, food and drink, eco innovation and creative industries.

Giving a voice to Perth business community

Perth and Kinross Business Partnership has been formed at a critical time for the Fair City, with the opening of the new £27 million Perth Museum this weekend.

The group will initially be co-chaired by Jackie Brierton, chief executive of GrowBiz Scotland, and Steven Stewart, who has been a director of Perthshire Chamber of Commerce for 15 years.

Ms Brierton said: “Whether businesses are based in a rural or urban area, we want the new Partnership to be a two-way channel of communication to help us understand and champion local business priorities.”

The Partnership aims to be a go-to forum for local businesses to engage with local decision-makers.

Its follows a call by the Chamber for a summit on Perth high street issues.

Vicki Unite, chief executive of Perthshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “By working together we can give the region a stronger voice.

“This will mean we can promote what we offer and secure a better share of national funding.”

Iain Fenwick, director of Perthshire Local, added: “There is a huge amount of business experience and expertise in our region, which we can better utilise to help transform our city and towns and drive greater prosperity for everyone locally.”

Perth and Kinross Council is welcoming the new initiative.

Council leader Grant Laing said: “Business leaders who have already made their own commitments to investing and growing in the area are ideally placed to identify where there are more opportunities for our economy.

“We are committed to continuing to work in partnership with the business community, listening to their feedback and ideas.”