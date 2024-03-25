Fife GP who touched woman’s bottom and asked to see her breasts suspended for sexual harassment

A Fife GP who touched a woman’s bottom and asked to see her breasts has been suspended for sexual harassment.

Dr Sunil Kumar Sahu faced a series of allegations at a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing.

He was accused of acting inappropriately towards a woman – referred to as Ms A – “on a number of occasions” between January 6 2022 and August 11 2022.

The doctor – who has been a registered GP since 2008 – admitted some allegations and others against him were found proven at the hearing.

Some of his behaviour constituted “unlawful sexual harassment”, the MPTS found.

Sahu has had his registration with the General Medical Council suspended for nine months but has 28 days to appeal the decision.

Fife GP kissed woman on cheek without consent and said she had ‘nice bottom’

Sahu – who is understood to have worked at several Fife practices during his career – admitted asking Ms A to have an affair with him in January 2022.

He admitted telling the same woman he really liked her, or words to that effect, in August 2022.

When the woman replied that she liked Sahu too as a “friend” or “colleague”, he made reference to being “friends with benefits”.

On the same occasion, the doctor also admitted leaning towards Ms A’s mouth and kissing her on the cheek without consent.

The tribunal also found that Sahu told the woman she “had a nice bottom” and then touched her bottom without consent.

Sahu admitted at the hearing to requesting to see the woman’s breasts and was found to move his hands to the zip on Ms A’s top.

Fife doctor’s behaviour involved ‘unlawful sexual harassment’

An allegation that the GP inappropriately touched the woman in June 2022, while performing a stomach massage, was not proved.

Sahu’s actions were found to have been sexually motivated, and the MPTS said his behaviour “constituted unlawful sexual harassment”.

MPTS tribunal chair Duncan Toole said Sahu had “engaged in unwanted conduct of a sexual nature which had the purpose or effect of violating the dignity of Ms A, or creating an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment for Ms A”.

The tribunal found he asked Ms A for an affair when his registration was “subject to a GMC warning for failing to maintain a professional boundary with a patient”.

It was determined Sahu’s fitness to practise is impaired.

He has been suspended from practising as a doctor for nine months.