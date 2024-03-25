Fife GP who touched woman’s bottom and asked to see her breasts suspended for sexual harassment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife GP who touched woman’s bottom and asked to see her breasts suspended for sexual harassment

Dr Sunil Kumar Sahu also made reference to the woman being a "friend with benefits".

By Andrew Robson
The Fife GP faced a tribunal. Image: Shutterstock
The Fife GP faced a tribunal. Image: Shutterstock

A Fife GP who touched a woman’s bottom and asked to see her breasts has been suspended for sexual harassment.

Dr Sunil Kumar Sahu faced a series of allegations at a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing.

He was accused of acting inappropriately towards a woman – referred to as Ms A – “on a number of occasions” between January 6 2022 and August 11 2022.

The doctor – who has been a registered GP since 2008 – admitted some allegations and others against him were found proven at the hearing.

Some of his behaviour constituted “unlawful sexual harassment”, the MPTS found.

Sahu has had his registration with the General Medical Council suspended for nine months but has 28 days to appeal the decision.

Fife GP kissed woman on cheek without consent and said she had ‘nice bottom’

Sahu – who is understood to have worked at several Fife practices during his career – admitted asking Ms A to have an affair with him in January 2022.

He admitted telling the same woman he really liked her, or words to that effect, in August 2022.

When the woman replied that she liked Sahu too as a “friend” or “colleague”, he made reference to being “friends with benefits”.

On the same occasion, the doctor also admitted leaning towards Ms A’s mouth and kissing her on the cheek without consent.

The tribunal also found that Sahu told the woman she “had a nice bottom” and then touched her bottom without consent.

Sahu admitted at the hearing to requesting to see the woman’s breasts and was found to move his hands to the zip on Ms A’s top.

Fife doctor’s behaviour involved ‘unlawful sexual harassment’

An allegation that the GP inappropriately touched the woman in June 2022, while performing a stomach massage, was not proved.

Sahu’s actions were found to have been sexually motivated, and the MPTS said his behaviour “constituted unlawful sexual harassment”.

MPTS tribunal chair Duncan Toole said Sahu had “engaged in unwanted conduct of a sexual nature which had the purpose or effect of violating the dignity of Ms A, or creating an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment for Ms A”.

The tribunal found he asked Ms A for an affair when his registration was “subject to a GMC warning for failing to maintain a professional boundary with a patient”.

It was determined Sahu’s fitness to practise is impaired.

He has been suspended from practising as a doctor for nine months.

More from Fife

The fatal accident happened at Oilfast, near Forfar.
Dundee-based mechanic crushed to death under lorry near Forfar, inquiry hears
Tomes took exception to the man going the wrong way down Guildhall Street in Dunfermline: Image: DC Thomson.
Man exposed himself to wrong-way driver in Dunfermline
The bottle was thrown in the direction of Sheriff Wyllie Robertson.
Fife offender downed contents of plastic bottle then launched it at sheriff 
Kirkcaldy Health Centre.
Kirkcaldy Health Centre closed due to 'urgent gas works'
Anne Baker, 75, and her dog, Missy, who has died after being attacked while on a walk near Elie.
More than 1,000 aggressive dogs investigated by Fife wardens in two years
3
Kenneth Bond stayed in his campervan outside Perth police station.
Fife paedophile caught breaking court order after walking into Perth police station to ask…
Levenmouth Swimming Pool
Levenmouth Swimming Pool forced to close after steel cable 'snaps' near flumes
Main Street, Crossgates
Crossgates driver, 27, charged after crash involving parked car
Invertiel Terrace, Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View
Man, 42, taken to hospital after 'disturbance' in Kirkcaldy
A Met Office graphic showing the affected areas
Yellow weather warning as snow set to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire