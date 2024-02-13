Fife GP accused of ‘unlawful sexual harassment’ faces tribunal

A Fife GP accused of the “unlawful sexual harassment” of a woman is set to face a tribunal.

Dr Sunil Kumar Sahu, who has been a registered GP since 2008, will go before a panel in March over the allegations.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) alleges Dr Sahu acted inappropriately towards a woman “on a number of occasions” between January 6 2022 and August 11 2022.

It is also alleged his actions were sexually motivated and constituted “unlawful sexual harassment”.

It has not been confirmed whether the woman – referred to as Ms A – was a patient.

Fife GP accused of ‘failing to maintain professional boundary with a patient’

The MPTS says it is “further alleged this inappropriate behaviour occurred when his registration was subject to a General Medical Council (GMC) warning for failing to maintain a professional boundary with a patient”.

Dr Sahu – who trained at Kasturba Medical College in India – also has interim conditions on his practitioner’s license imposed by the GMC in January 2023.

One of these conditions states he must not carry out an intimate examination of female patients without another member of staff present – except in life-threatening emergencies.

He must also log every case where he has carried out an intimate examination of female patients, which must be signed by the chaperone.

Fife doctor to face medical practitioners tribunal

It is understood Dr Sahu has worked at several Fife medical practices during his career but the allegations do not state where he was working at the time of the alleged behaviour.

The misconduct hearing will start on March 11 and could run until March 22.

The MPTS tribunal will decide if the facts alleged have been found proven, if the doctor’s fitness to practise is impaired and if any action should be taken.

Action can range from no action to suspension or removal from the medical register.

If fitness to practise is not found to be impaired, the panel may issue a warning instead.

Dr Sahu has been approached for comment.