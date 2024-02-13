Fife GP accused of ‘unlawful sexual harassment’ faces tribunal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife GP accused of ‘unlawful sexual harassment’ faces tribunal

The doctor already has a warning for "failing to maintain a professional boundary with a patient".

By Andrew Robson
The Fife GP will face a tribunal. Image: Shutterstock
The Fife GP will face a tribunal. Image: Shutterstock

A Fife GP accused of the “unlawful sexual harassment” of a woman is set to face a tribunal.

Dr Sunil Kumar Sahu, who has been a registered GP since 2008, will go before a panel in March over the allegations.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) alleges Dr Sahu acted inappropriately towards a woman “on a number of occasions” between January 6 2022 and August 11 2022.

It is also alleged his actions were sexually motivated and constituted “unlawful sexual harassment”.

It has not been confirmed whether the woman – referred to as Ms A – was a patient.

Fife GP accused of ‘failing to maintain professional boundary with a patient’

The MPTS says it is “further alleged this inappropriate behaviour occurred when his registration was subject to a General Medical Council (GMC) warning for failing to maintain a professional boundary with a patient”.

Dr Sahu – who trained at Kasturba Medical College in India – also has interim conditions on his practitioner’s license imposed by the GMC in January 2023.

One of these conditions states he must not carry out an intimate examination of female patients without another member of staff present – except in life-threatening emergencies.

He must also log every case where he has carried out an intimate examination of female patients, which must be signed by the chaperone.

Fife doctor to face medical practitioners tribunal

It is understood Dr Sahu has worked at several Fife medical practices during his career but the allegations do not state where he was working at the time of the alleged behaviour.

The misconduct hearing will start on March 11 and could run until March 22.

The MPTS tribunal will decide if the facts alleged have been found proven, if the doctor’s fitness to practise is impaired and if any action should be taken.

Action can range from no action to suspension or removal from the medical register.

If fitness to practise is not found to be impaired, the panel may issue a warning instead.

Dr Sahu has been approached for comment.

