Councillors approve ‘absolutely necessary’ 6.7% Angus rent rise

Angus Council tenants will face their biggest rent rise in more than a decade after councillors approved a 6.7% hike for 2024/25.

The increase was described as “absolutely necessary” as a special communities committee rubber-stamped the proposal on Tuesday.

It will take the average weekly rent above £80 for the first time.

But Angus rents remains among the lowest in the country.

The average increase will be £4.84 per week more than the 2023/24 figure of £75.91.

Back in 2012, a 7.2% increase was approved but the figure has remained lower since then.

Last year’s increase was 4.1%.

In 2022 it was kept at just 1% to help tenants combat the cost of living crisis.

The rise was the lowest of four options – from 6.7% to 8.2% – put out to consultation this year.

Just 3% of the council’s tenants responded to the rent survey, but 80% of those backed the agreed hike.

Unanimous committee support

Montrose SNP councillor Kenny Braes said the increase was a sensible one.

“6.7% is affordable to our tenants and we believe it’s absolutely necessary,” he said.

“We have had several years of rampant inflation. But we have held previous years’ increases below the rate of inflation.

“We really have to catch up now.

“Crucially it means our prudential borrowing is affordable and that’s an absolute requirement.”

Carnoustie Independent David Cheape said: “Going forward we have to have realistic rents.

“It’s absolutely essential for our future development.”

The rent-setting meeting also received an assurance the authority’s new housing plan will not be hit by the collapse of north-east housebuilder Stewart Milne.

The Aberdeen-based developer plunged into administration last month.

Its sites include Monarch’s Rise in Arbroath.

The council has been buying ‘off-the-shelf’ properties to add to its stock of more than 7,500 homes.

But councillors were told Stewart Milne acquisitions were not part of the area’s strategic housing investment plan.