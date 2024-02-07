Angus Council tenants face 6.7% rent rise for 2024/25

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Council tenants face 6.7% rent rise for 2024/25

The proposed hike will take the average weekly Angus Council house rent above £80 for the first time.

By Graham Brown
Angus Council homes at Viewmount in Forfar. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council homes at Viewmount in Forfar. Image: Paul Reid

Angus Council tenants face a 6.7% rent rise under proposals due to go before councillors next week.

If approved, it will take the average weekly council house rent through the £80 barrier for the first time.

The average would increase to £80.75, up £4.84 per week from the 2023/24 figure of £75.91.

Rents would range from £57.15 weekly for a bedsit flat to £138.42 for a seven-bed new-build house.

Angus would still have one of the lowest average rents in the country.

Council officials say the level of increase is required to help the authority look after and improve its stock of 7,800 homes.

Lowest option

A 6.7% increase was the lowest of four options put to tenants in a rents consultation.

The suggested rises were 6.7%, 7.2%, 7.7% and 8.2%.

More than 80% favoured the lowest increase.

But only 232 people responded to the consultation, a meagre 3% of the total number of tenants.

Councillors will decide on the 2024/25 rent rise at a special communities committee on Tuesday.

New Angus Council houses in Arbroath
New homes in Arbroath are part of Angus Council’s investment plan. Image: Angus Council

A joint report by the directors of vibrant communities and finance says consideration of a lower rise in the region of 4% was “demonstrably unaffordable”.

“Until recently, normal practice was to increase rents based on July CPI (consumer price index) + 1%,” it states.

“CPI has however been significantly higher than normal over the last couple of years.

“As a result, rent rises in the last couple of years have been set below prevailing CPI levels to help our tenants in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.

“CPI for December was 4.0% and this is not expected to reduce significantly in the short term.

“A rent rise in line with the 6.7% recommended would therefore mean a return to income levels rising at a rate above the rate at which costs are rising.

“It is important that a balance is struck between maintaining rents at an affordable level, whilst also being able to meet our running costs, invest in new stock and invest in existing stock improvements,” the report adds.

The 6.7% rise would apply to all council homes, as well as the St Christopher’s Travellers’ site near Montrose, garages and garage sites.

Budget warning

The rent-setting plan comes as officials and councillors wrestle with what residents have been warned could be a hard-hitting budget for 2024/25.

Angus Council has a £60 million budget gap to fill in the next few years.

And the authority recently made a direct social media plea to residents to brace themselves for cuts in next month’s budget.

Warnings of reduced road maintenance and redesigned services were accompanied by the message “We can’t pretend this won’t hurt” in an online animation.

 

Conversation