Could summit solve problem of empty shops in Perth city centre?

The talks would aim to stop the "cycle of decline" in the city centre.

By Rob McLaren
Could summit solve problem of empty shops in Perth city centre?
The talks would aim to stop the "cycle of decline" in the city centre.

Perthshire Chamber of Commerce is calling for a summit to tackle the problem of empty shops in Perth city centre.

According to The Courier’s high street tracker around one in six units in the main shopping streets are vacant.

The Chamber is now looking to stop the “cycle of decline”.

It wants to hold a summit involving representatives from local business groups, Perth and Kinross Council, landlords of both vacant and occupied commercial and residential properties in Perth city centre, and transport providers.

Perth city centre regeneration

Chamber chief executive Vicki Unite said surveys have shown challenges around reduced footfall.

Businesses are also under pressure as a result of business rates and higher energy and other costs.

She said: “No one agency has the solution to regenerating Perth city centre.

“It’s vital we get the key players who are part of the solution round the same table to break the cycle of decline.

Vicki Unite, chief executive of Perthshire Chamber of Commerce, wants a summit on the problem of empty shops in Perth city centre.

“That way we can agree a roadmap for the future and deliver the solutions we need to drive prosperity in Perth as well as more widely across the region.”

Perth city centre impacted by empty units

The former Thorntons in George Street has been vacant for more than six years.

Royal Bank of Scotland in South Street, Perth and Kinross Credit Union in High Street and This Little Piggy in South Methven Street have all been empty for more than four years.

A study commissioned by Perth and Kinross council found the vitality of Perth was being impacted by “the appearance and number of large visible vacant units in the core pedestrianised part of the city centre” and other main streets.

The former Argos unit in Perth High Street has been empty since August 2020. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

Perthshire Chamber believes urgent action is needed to tackle the underlying issues, including the reluctance of some landlords to accept the changed environment.

It wants landlords to be flexible around letting costs and subdivision of vacant commercial units to provide smaller retail space that new independent businesses need.

The Chamber has also urged Perth and Kinross Council to extend its previously successful Adapt a Property scheme, which was fully taken up in 2023-24.

This offered grants of up to £75,000 for property repair and conversion costs.

Perth and Kinross Council initiatives

Perth and Kinross Council has been working with letting agents to replace To Let signs with QR codes.

Artists have also been transforming the windows of vacant shops with murals promoting the new £27m Perth Museum.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We are in challenging economic times where all high streets are having to adapt to changing demands on the retail and service sectors.

“We appreciate the Chamber of Commerce recognising the value to the economy from the new Perth Museum opening next month and that any steps to support the regeneration and development of the city centre should be done in partnership to have the maximum positive impact.

Exterior of Perth Museum
Could Perth Museum provide a city centre boost?

“The Council continues to deliver a wide range of measures for the city centre.

“We would be delighted to support property owners as much as we can where they have fresh ideas for the reuse of their properties.

“We would be pleased to have further discussion direct with the Chamber of Commerce, and other business leaders and representative bodies, regarding their proposal.”

