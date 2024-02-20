Dundee bare knuckle boxer dodges jail for attack on delivery driver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee bare knuckle boxer dodges jail for attack on delivery driver

Jason Paul launched the unprovoked attack on the man as he was delivering food to an address in the Hazlehead Drive area of Dundee last October.

By Ciaran Shanks
Boxer Jason Paul. Image: DCT Media
A bare-knuckle boxer who pummelled an innocent delivery driver before spitting blood at a police officer has dodged jail.

Jason Paul launched the unprovoked attack on the man as he was taking food to an address in the Hazlehead Drive area of Dundee last October.

He carried out the assault alongside Thomas Thomson before the drunken pair ended up fighting each other.

Around £2,500 worth of damage was caused to the delivery driver’s car and another parked vehicle in the incident.

Paul was also sentenced after being convicted in December of dragging his ex-partner down a flight of stairs and causing her to flee a property.

Personal trauma

A sheriff stopped short of jailing Paul and instead placed him on a stringent community-based order.

“I see you have suffered from what looks like particular trauma in your life and I take that into account,” Sheriff Paul Brown said.

“It seems genuine and well documented. You have already spent a substantial period in prison.”

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Paul’s victim was delivering food to an address on the street at around 8.45pm on October 8 2023. A woman was in the passenger seat of his car.

After leaving the vehicle, he was approached by 37-year-old Paul, who left a white van and approached him aggressively, asking why he was in the area.

Paul replied “go on then” when the man said he was there to deliver a takeaway, but matters quickly took a sinister turn.

Prosecutor Lee Corr said previously: “As he reached the gate, he was punched to the side of the head by Mr Paul.

“Mr Paul then entered the drivers’ seat of the victim’s car, whilst the other witness was within and attempted to start the engine.

“The witness immediately tried to exit the vehicle whilst the victim tried to pull Mr Paul out of the driver’s seat of the car.”

Injuries

The man was attacked once again by Paul who repeatedly punched him, with Thomson landing a single blow.

Thomson, 44, had moved the van forward and it struck the rear of the man’s car, propelling it into another parked car.

Paul again tried to enter the driver’s door of the victim’s vehicle but was pulled back by Thomson which resulted in a fight between them.

The victim suffered a burst lip and an abrasion to his neck. Paul unleashed a volley of abuse at police officers which included threats to stab them as well as falsely claiming to be HIV positive.

The abuse continued at Ninewells Hospital where Paul spat blood in the eye of a police officer.

The officer received two precautionary Hepatitis B vaccinations and blood tests.

Sport ‘transformed’ life

Ex-scaffolding boss Paul spoke in 2021 about how bare knuckle boxing had transformed his life.

He had been addicted to prescription medication, experienced homelessness and lost his business.

Paul, of Hepburn Street, pled guilty to assaulting the man by punching him on the head to his injury.

He also admitted charges of being outside his home address while subject to a curfew, making threats of violence and sexual remarks to officers at police headquarters and spitting blood at a police officer at Ninewells Hospital.

Sheriff Brown placed him on a three-year community payback order which includes a restriction of liberty order, keeping him indoors between 7pm and 7am for 12 months.

Paul was also ordered to perform 200 hours of unpaid work and must undertake offence-focused work as part of a conduct requirement.

A five-year non-harassment order was also imposed preventing him from contacting his ex-partner.

