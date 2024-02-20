St Johnstone star Dan Phillips vows to blank out contract uncertainty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone star Dan Phillips vows to blank out contract uncertainty

The midfielder's Perth deal runs out at the end of the season.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips.
St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips has vowed to blank out uncertainty over his long-term future as he seeks to help secure the Perth club’s Premiership status.

The Trinidad and Tobago international will be out of contract in the summer.

Courier Sport understands that the Perth club made offers to extend his deal early this season when Steven MacLean was still manager and again in January.

Current boss, Craig Levein, admitted a few weeks ago that Saints faced a fight to keep Phillips at McDiarmid Park.

There were no bids that tempted them to cash-in last month but the 23-year-old’s next career move still remains in doubt.

For the player himself, though, having tunnel vision will not be a problem.

Dan Phillips in action against Rangers.
Dan Phillips in action against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

“To be honest, I don’t pay any attention to my contract stuff,” said Phillips.

“I leave that to my agent.

“My job is to play as well as I can every game, work hard in training and keep my head down.”

Back to business

Phillips missed four of Saints’ first six games after the mid-season break as a result of muscle tightness.

But he was back in the team for Sunday’s clash with Rangers, lasting the full 90 minutes and performing well.

“I came back a bit too soon maybe because I was so eager to play,” he said.

“I’ve been well looked after and I’m feeling really good now.

“It was great to be back playing and hopefully I’ll get a long run of games now through to the end of the season.

Saints have lost three Premiership matches in a row, with Livingston closing the gap on them to eight points at the weekend.

Phillips, though, believes they’ve got the right manager to successfully navigate a relegation battle.

Craig Levein is a big fan of Dan Phillips.
Craig Levein is a big fan of Dan Phillips. Image: SNS.

“He keeps us level headed and calm,” he said.

“The manager has really steadied the ship.

“He’s got us more solid and playing with a lot of discipline.

“That should stand us in good stead.

“If we carry on the way we’re going I’m sure we’ll have a positive end to the season.

“We only need to be looking at ourselves, not the teams just below or above us.

“We know that if we hit the standards we expect then we’ll move up the table.

“That’s our only focus.”

‘Doing a lot right’

Phillips certainly didn’t view the defeat to Rangers as a damaging setback.

“I think the result flattered them a bit,” he said.

“But from our point of view, we can’t get too disappointed at losing to a team like Rangers.

“They didn’t have a shot on target until they scored so that showed we were doing a lot right.

“Then it was two VAR penalties in the second half.

“VAR hasn’t been kind to us lately but we just have to get in with it.

Dan Phillips tries to break free against Rangers.
Dan Phillips tries to break free against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

“Defensively, I thought we were good. We stuck to our plan very well.

“But we had to open up a bit in the last 20 minutes because we had to throw more at them to try and get a goal.

“It’s not the result we wanted obviously but at the same time we can be proud of our performance.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Geoff Brown is in talks with a prospective buyer for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone deep in takeover talks with US buyer
St Johnstone midfielder, Dan Phillips.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Dan Phillips can increase summer options with goals…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein: Give referees half their pay because they're only making half the decisions,…
Mohamed Diomande celebrates opening the scoring.
St Johnstone player ratings, match report and star man as Perth men are beaten…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Ross County save record was St Johnstone warning but Craig Levein has faith his…
St Johnstone's Graham Carey.
Graham Carey: VAR change over the last 2 months has hurt St Johnstone and…
Fair City Unity and Owen Beck both caught the eye at Dens Park.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee have two stars already, St Johnstone may have one of their…
Sam McClelland, left, at Dundee United and, right, with Chelsea
Sam McClelland reveals 'different level' Chelsea kids as Dundee United new boy recounts journey…
Adama Sidibeh didn't know he was up against a Liverpool player in Owen Beck.
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh didn't know he was foiled by a Liverpool player…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty issues firm response over Michael Mellon furore as he provides…

Conversation