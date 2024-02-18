Craig Levein: Give referees half their pay because they’re only making half the decisions, jokes frustrated St Johnstone boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein: Give referees half their pay because they’re only making half the decisions, jokes frustrated St Johnstone boss

Saints suffered another two VAR penalty awards against Rangers.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein joked that referees should get their pay cut in half – because they’re only making half the decisions in a Premiership game.

Another two VAR penalty decisions went against the Perth side in their 3-0 defeat to Rangers.

Both came late in the contest after Mohamed Diamonde had put the new league leaders in front just before half-time.

The first looked to be a correct overrule, after Matthew MacDermid failed to spot Andy Considine had mistimed a sliding tackle on Dujon Sterling.

But the second spot-kick award was a shot blasted at Luke Robinson’s arm that the defender could do little about.

Levein had no issues with his team’s performance and application.

But he is becoming exasperated by the VAR decisions that are mounting up.

“I don’t know what the best rule is to have (for handball),” he said.

“But could we have one that applies to everybody?

“That would be nice.

“Supporters come along and pay their money.

“They have to sit for five minutes with a feeling of dread in their stomach but everybody knows what’s going to happen.

Referee Matthew MacDermid twice awarded a penalty. Image: Shuttesrtock.

“The referee’s going to make whatever decisions has been made in the booth.

“The referees aren’t really refereeing the game anymore. Maybe they should just get half their money!

“I’ve seen a load of handballs recently. I really don’t know what’s going on just now.

“It’s quite depressing sitting here every week and talking about stuff that should be helping but isn’t.

“That’s VAR 8-0 up on us now.

“The lads are saying that the first one, they thought, was a penalty.

“The second one they didn’t that was their view on it. But it’s second hand information.”

Gap to the bottom three less

Saints are now eight points ahead of bottom of the table Livingston, with David Martindale’s men ending their winless drought on Saturday.

“Today’s game wasn’t one most people would have thought we’d win,” said Levein.

“I was pleased with the way we played for most of the game.

“At some point Livingston were going to pick up a win.

“If we apply ourselves next week as we did today, we’ll have a good chance of winning.”

Levein added: “We worked the system really well in the first half, shifting between a four and a five and a three.

“We restricted Rangers to very few opportunities.

“Other than the goal I can’t really remember an awful lot of stress in the first half at all.

“Listen, I am frustrated and feel for the boys because they have worked so, so hard.

“To have another couple of incidents in the game that have cost us is frustrating.

Luke Robinson can’t get out of the way of Tom Lawrence’s shot. Image: Shutterstock.

“I’m not saying we would have beaten Rangers but we performed the way we did in the first half then had to change it to try and get back in the game, which opened us up, and Rangers had most of the chances in the last 20 minutes.

“We didn’t lose the game just because of VAR today, but it certainly made life much more comfortable for Rangers and took some of our energy away after they were awarded a couple of goals.”

