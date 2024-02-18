St Johnstone player ratings, match report and star man as Perth men are beaten 3-0 by Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone player ratings, match report and star man as Perth men are beaten 3-0 by Rangers

Craig Levein's side were unable to pose much of a threat to the Premiership's top team.

By Eric Nicolson
Mohamed Diomande celebrates opening the scoring.
Mohamed Diomande celebrates opening the scoring. Image: PA.

It took Rangers a while to get going but in the end they looked like Scottish champions in the making and beat St Johnstone comfortably to move to the top of the Premiership.

Mohamed Diomande’s long-range first half strike and two James Tavernier VAR penalties saw Craig Levein’s side fall to their third defeat in a row.

And of the three games Saints have played against Rangers and Celtic since Levein took over from Steven MacLean, this was probably the least threatening the McDiarmid Park side have looked from an attacking perspective.

Bigger battles await, of course, but the fact that Jack Butland didn’t get his gloves dirty should be a frustration at any stage of the season.

That absolutely nothing of consequence happened in over 20 minutes’ worth of football should probably have been viewed as a good way for this game to start for Saints given who their opponents were – and the huge incentive Celtic’s dropped points the day before had provided them.

We nearly got something on 24 minutes but not quite.

John Lundstram played a long diagonal pass over the top of the Perth defence.

For a moment it looked like Oscar Cortes would have the chance to run in on goal and get a shot away, however Ryan McGowan read the situation well and recovered in time to snuff out the danger.

From the Saints side of things, an Adama Sidibeh fresh air shot from just inside the box after a long throw fell at his feet was as good as it got.

If containment was the game-plan, it was out of the window shortly before half-time.

Mohamed Diomande scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

McGowan tried to play a short pass to Dan Phillips after making a timely interception but picked out Diomande instead.

He took full advantage by lashing an unstoppable 20-yard shot past Dimitar Mitov.

Second half sub

Craig Levein made a half-time change, replacing David Keltjens with Benji Kimpioka.

Just 23 seconds after the re-start it was nearly game over.

Diomande crossed from the right and Fabio Silva’s volley forced Mitov into making a superb, low save.

The next Rangers near thing came from the opposite side.

This time it was a Todd Cantwell cross and a Dujon Sterling glancing header that had Mitov beaten but narrowly missed the target.

With two strikers on the pitch – both of them fast – it would have been a huge frustration to Levein that when Saints did get the opportunity to spring a counter-attack the accuracy of the pass let his team down.

Neither Kimpioka nor Sidibeh were effective enough with the timing of their runs, mind you.

And the same could be said when they got the ball into feet with a defender at their back.

Kimpioka did well to draw a foul out of Tavernier near the box, however.

And when Matt Smith delivered the set-piece, the ball came off the top of Lundstram’s header and didn’t miss the goal by much.

Not long after that, Saints were 2-0 down.

Sterling made a powerful block tackle on Graham Carey and the substitute was then brought down by Andy Considine in the box.

Referee Matthew MacDermid didn’t point to the spot but the VAR official Greg Aitken soon sent him to his pitch-side monitor and Tavernier did what Tavernier does.

This time there was no controversy.

There was still time for another Rangers goal – from another VAR penalty.

It mattered little as far as this result was concerned but file it in the ‘highly dubious’ category.

A Tom Lawrence shot struck Luke Robinson’s arm. The defender couldn’t do anything to get out of the way.

As with the first penalty, Tavernier was clinical.

St Johnstone player ratings

Mitov 7, Considine 6, McGowan 6, Gordon 6.5, Carey 5.5, Sidibeh 5 (Clark, 82), Robinson 6, M Smith 6, Keltjens 5 (Kimpioka, 45), Phillips 7.5, C Smith 6 (Kucheriavyi, 80). Subs not used – Richards, Gallacher, Jaiyesimi, Olufunwa, Sprangler, K Smith.

Saints’ star man – Dan Phillips

Dan Phillips. Image: Shutterstock.

There wasn’t much opportunity for the midfielder to get his foot on the ball but when he did, he used it wisely more often than not.

That he completed 90 minutes bodes well given recent muscle injury issues.

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein: Give referees half their pay because they're only making half the decisions,…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Ross County save record was St Johnstone warning but Craig Levein has faith his…
St Johnstone's Graham Carey.
Graham Carey: VAR change over the last 2 months has hurt St Johnstone and…
Fair City Unity and Owen Beck both caught the eye at Dens Park.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee have two stars already, St Johnstone may have one of their…
Sam McClelland, left, at Dundee United and, right, with Chelsea
Sam McClelland reveals 'different level' Chelsea kids as Dundee United new boy recounts journey…
Adama Sidibeh didn't know he was up against a Liverpool player in Owen Beck.
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh didn't know he was foiled by a Liverpool player…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty issues firm response over Michael Mellon furore as he provides…
Graham Carey's goal against Aberdeen should have stood.
VAR mistakes soar as St Johnstone suffer and Dundee get mixed results in latest…
Police probe fan disturbance in pub ahead of St Johnstone’s defeat to Airdrie
Three to appear in court over Airdrie v St Johnstone pub disturbance
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane has joined Dunfermline on loan.
Craig Levein: Chris Kane could still have St Johnstone future after Dunfermline loan

Conversation