Ross County save record was St Johnstone warning but Craig Levein has faith his team can make life tough for Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Ross County save record was St Johnstone warning but Craig Levein has faith his team can make life tough for Rangers

The Perth side have been competitive against both Glasgow teams.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

The Ross County goalkeeper broke a Premiership record for the number of saves made, when he came up against an in-form Rangers team in midweek.

That will serve as a warning to Craig Levein’s side ahead of their clash with Philippe Clement’s men on Sunday.

But the Perth boss takes confidence from the two performances Saints have produced against the Glasgow giants since he took over at McDiarmid Park, as he seeks to make sure Dimitar Mitov doesn’t get close to George Wickens’ 19 Wednesday night saves.

“We played well at Ibrox and were still in the game late on despite playing with 10 men for a long period of time,” said Levein.

DJ Jaiyesimi is shown a red card at Ibrox.
DJ Jaiyesimi is shown a red card at Ibrox. Image: PA.

“Here, we were 1-0 up against Celtic and even at 2-1 down we had a brilliant chance to equalise.

“But we know that if you’re not at it, you’ve no chance.

“Look at Ross County the other day – Rangers could have scored double figures goals with the chances they had.

“It could happen to anybody.

“We want to be as good as we have been defensively and show some calmness in our attacking passages of play.”

Dens frustration

Saints will certainly need to improve on their second half display at Dens Park, when a one-goal lead became a one-goal defeat.

“Dundee have had a really good season and trying to go above them was something we were hoping to do so it was a frustration that we didn’t manage to do that,” said Levein.

Craig Levein wasn't happy with St Johnstone's second half display at Dens.
Craig Levein wasn’t happy with St Johnstone’s second half display at Dens. Image: SNS.

“Things can change quickly again but that would have been really good for our confidence, especially with such a good support behind us at the game.

“Our second half performance just wasn’t good enough.

“But if we can keep the defensive stuff going and get a couple of things right in an attacking sense we should be in a good place by the end of the season.”

VAR mistake confirmation

Levein, who is “hopeful” of having Dan Phillips back in his squad, will be keeping his fingers crossed that there are no more VAR interventions that go against Saints.

An independent panel confirmed that disallowing Graham Carey’s goal against Aberdeen last month was a mistake – and the controversial penalty award for Dundee is still a raw wound.

“We’ve had four or five that have been very questionable,” said Levein. “Graham’s disallowed goal was certainly one of them.

“When you look back at it you just think: ‘Why did they need to get involved?’

“For me it should be all about clear and obvious errors, not re-refereeing the game.

“It’s not VAR. It’s interference with something that isn’t broken.

“It’s not the job of VAR to pore over everything.

David Munro books Liam Gordon after the penalty decision in the Dundee game. Image: SNS
David Munro books Liam Gordon after the penalty decision in the Dundee game. Image: SNS

Captain Liam Gordon has been at the centre of a few of Saints’ VAR-related incidents this season but has his manager’s complete faith.

“He’s a centre-back whose skills are defensive skills, in particular, which are a dying art,” said Levein.

“He’s really good in the air, good in the tackle and he uses his body well to protect himself and the area he’s in.

“Defending is a skill but there’s a lot of jeopardy now.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone's Graham Carey.
Graham Carey: VAR change over the last 2 months has hurt St Johnstone and…
Fair City Unity and Owen Beck both caught the eye at Dens Park.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee have two stars already, St Johnstone may have one of their…
Sam McClelland, left, at Dundee United and, right, with Chelsea
Sam McClelland reveals 'different level' Chelsea kids as Dundee United new boy recounts journey…
Adama Sidibeh didn't know he was up against a Liverpool player in Owen Beck.
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh didn't know he was foiled by a Liverpool player…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty issues firm response over Michael Mellon furore as he provides…
Graham Carey's goal against Aberdeen should have stood.
VAR mistakes soar as St Johnstone suffer and Dundee get mixed results in latest…
Police probe fan disturbance in pub ahead of St Johnstone’s defeat to Airdrie
Three to appear in court over Airdrie v St Johnstone pub disturbance
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane has joined Dunfermline on loan.
Craig Levein: Chris Kane could still have St Johnstone future after Dunfermline loan
SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan (left) and chief executive Neil Doncaster (right). Images: SNS
St Johnstone one of 6 Premiership clubs calling for meeting with SPFL chiefs
Sam McClelland in the Dundee United dressing room.
Sam McClelland 'looking the part' at Dundee United as on-loan St Johnstone defender stakes…

Conversation