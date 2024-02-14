St Johnstone star Dan Phillips steps up comeback ahead of Rangers game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone star Dan Phillips steps up comeback ahead of Rangers game

The midfielder has missed the last three matches.

By Eric Nicolson
Dan Phillips could return for St Johnstone against Rangers.
Dan Phillips could return for St Johnstone against Rangers. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips has stepped up his comeback from injury.

A muscle strain kept the Trinidad and Tobago international out of Saints’ last three matches but he was back on the McDiarmid Park grass for training on Tuesday and could be available to face Rangers this weekend.

“Dan was out doing some running today so I’m hopeful he’ll make Sunday,” manager Craig Levein reported.

“It will be good to get him back.”

Levein revealed that the decisions to take Benji Kimpioka and David Keltjens off during the second half of the Perth side’s defeat to Dundee were made with injury prevention in mind.

“We’re just trying to be careful with Benji until he gets up to full speed,” said the Saints boss.

“Someone whose game is based around running and running at full speed, I’m just a bit wary about how often we use him.

“This week, we don’t have any midweek games so he gets a full week’s training.

“Previously we’ve been Saturday, then midweek and back playing at the weekend.

“We’ve a number of boys like that – David a wee bit as well.

“He’s not played a lot of football so I’ve been trying to look after him.

“They both had hamstrings, so that was the main reason for taking them off.

“Matty (Smith) got through it and scored a good goal.

“I don’t think he’s back in a rhythm yet but he will be very helpful in the weeks and months ahead.”

