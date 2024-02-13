St Johnstone star Matt Smith exasperated by VAR but admits Perth side need to be better at seeing out games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone star Matt Smith exasperated by VAR but admits Perth side need to be better at seeing out games

Saints were 1-0 up before a controversial penalty was awarded against them at Dens Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Matt Smith in action against Dundee.
Matt Smith in action against Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone midfielder Matt Smith is singing from the same hymn sheet as his manager on two fronts.

As with Craig Levein, the Welsh international was exasperated yet again by a game-altering VAR intervention that has gone against them.

But he also shared in the Dens Park disappointment at Saints’ response to the latest officiating body blow.

Smith had put Saints in front against Dundee.

That lead was wiped out after VAR official Don Robertson saw an offence not spotted by referee David Munro in Liam Gordon’s attempt to beat Amadou Bakayoko to a ball into the box.

Having been the victim of two equally controversial decisions when they faced Aberdeen recently, Levein’s side are getting used to being on the wrong end of ‘offences’ that nobody in the ground has seen.

But that doesn’t make it any easier to accept.

“It kills the experience for players and it kills the experience for fans,” said Smith.

“It should be a good thing but for whatever reason it’s not being used correctly.

“We’ve watched it back and I don’t think it’s a penalty.

Dundee were awarded a penalty after VAR spotted a Liam Gordon foul on Amadou Bakayoko.
Dundee were awarded a penalty after VAR spotted a Liam Gordon foul on Amadou Bakayoko. Image: SNS

“You could give 10 of those every single game and I think if it’s not given, nobody says a thing because there’s so little in it.

“That’s what frustrates you.

“I know refs get a lot of stick but sometimes you just have to let things go because it’s not clear and obvious.

“I don’t know why it’s gone to VAR because nobody appealed so it wasn’t something obvious that the ref had missed.

“Nobody claimed and when it was flagged up there would be a VAR check, we thought it was for handball.

“I don’t think the ref knew what it was for either – then he told us it was for a hand in the face.

“We stood there for ages then when you watch it back it wasn’t the right decision.

“We have had a few now and you don’t want to say too much because it gets repetitive, to be honest.

“We are playing for three points, we want to stay in the league so it’s frustrating because I think everyone watching it back will say it was never a penalty.”

Game management needs to be better

Levein described his team’s response to the Luke McCowan equaliser as “abysmal”.

And Smith didn’t try to offer up a defence for the last 20 minutes of football Saints produced.

“We have to be better after the setback,” said the former MK Dons man. “The way we reacted wasn’t good enough and we know that.

“We can’t blame losing the game on VAR because I don’t think we handled it well enough.

“But goals change games and that was a big turning point of the game.

Matt Smith.
Matt Smith. Image: Shutterstock.

“We have to react better and stick together.

“We should have come away with a point and been thinking that we will take that on the back of a bad VAR decision.

“But we didn’t see it out well enough.

“I think we are making progress but it’s frustrating because we were good enough to win the game on Sunday.

“When we’re in charge of games we have to be better at managing them.”

Conversation