10 beauty salons in Dundee with the most affordable spa treatments

For some, going to a beauty salon or getting a spa treatment is a luxury. While for others, it’s an essential part of maintaining their physical and mental wellbeing.

As the cost of living crisis continues to bite, you might be looking for more budget-friendly options when it comes to having a relaxing massage or facial.

Or, with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, you could be looking for the perfect gift to treat a loved one to.

Whether it is for treating yourself or a present for someone else, we have compiled a list of the top 10 most affordable health, beauty and spa treatments in Dundee which you can buy – without breaking the bank.

1. Jessica’s Room

Jessica’s Room, located in 1 Melrose Gardens, is described as a ‘one-stop shop for all things complementary therapies & beauty’.

The salon offers a range of services, from massages and facials to Reflexology and Reiki.

A 30-minute Swedish back, neck and shoulder massage costs just £25.00, while a Swedish full body massage is £30.00.

A simple 20-minute lymphatic facial massage costs £20 while a 30-minute hot stone massage for back, neck and shoulders is £30.00

A 30-minute reiki session costs £25 and waxing packages start at £5. Brow and eyelash treatments range from £10 to £40, as do manicures and pedicures.

For more information visit Jessica’s Room.

2. Evermore

If you’re looking to get your brows or lashes done at an affordable price, Evermore, at 43 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, is a place to visit.

A brow wax or lash tint costs £15.50, while a brow tint is £14.50, or you can do all three in one go for £35.

The salon also provides waxing at a reasonable price, starting at £12 for lip and chin waxing, or £18 for both. They also wax underarms, legs and intimate areas.

Massages start at £42 and more information about the different services can be found at Evermore.

3. Serenity Spa Massage and Holistic Therapies

The salon is located at 21 Dock Street, on the first floor, and offers a variety of massages, facials and pamper treatments at affordable prices.

It currently has half a dozen special offers available, with 10 per cent off all Valentine’s gift vouchers.

The offers include: A relax & nourish back experience for £35 instead of £55; a 60-minute full body massage for £40 instead of £50, a Vitamin C facial for £42 instead of £56.50 and a 60-minute hot stone massage for £45 instead of £55.

There are also daily deals available on the salon’s Facebook page.

4. Charm Spa

Charm Spa is based at 1/L, 46 Reform Street.

The salon offers a 30-minute back, neck and shoulders de-stressing or energising treatment for £36.

And there is also a 40-minute cooling treatment for tired legs costing £45.

This month there is a special Valentine’s offer of a full body massage with hot stones with an extra face and scalp massage included for £59.

5. Butterfly Effect Holistic Centre

Butterfly Effect Holistic Centre is at 1 West Wynd, just off Perth Road.

It offers massages, facials, pedicure and nail-care treatments.

The centre currently has a number of special offers on for February. They include: 30 per cent off any Indian head massage treatment – the price of a 30-minute treatment is £35. There is also 25 per cent off any manicure and pedicure.

It also has a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, which is used to speed up the healing of infections in which tissues are starved for oxygen, wounds and other conditions.

There is an offer on just now for 20 per cent off any hyperbaric therapy bookings.

For more details visit the Butterfly Holistic Centre website.

6. Discover Beauty

Discover Beauty is based at 131 Strathmartine Road.

The salon has a number of midweek offers, available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, until 4pm.

They include: An express spa facial or a back massage for just £27, normally £32.

While a microdermabrasion facial is £37.50, normally £50 and an Indian head massage is £27.

Meanwhile waxing packages start at £10 and a lash tint is £12. Other lash packages are also available.

For more information on treatments visit Discover Beauty.

7. Pure Beauty

Pure Beauty is based at 318 Perth Road.

The salon offers a 30-minute back, neck, shoulders and arms massage for £35.50

A 30-minute Indian head massage is £35.50 and a 30-minute de-stress express facial is £37.50.

Current special offers include: A spray tan on a Thursday only for £23 and gel nails (gel file and polish fingers or toes) on a Wednesday only for £28.

There is also 20 per cent off off a hot lava shell massage – you can buy it for £60.

Hot lava shells are used to relax your back, neck, shoulders and the back of your legs. This is followed by a relaxing facial, which includes a face neck and shoulder massage.

The 90 minute treatment is finished with a pressure point scalp massage.

At the moment there is also 20 per cent off a crystal clear radiance bright facial which costs £32.

Visit Pure Beauty’s website for more information.

8. Pallas Beauty

Pallas Beauty can be found at 119 Perth Road.

Treatments include facials, massages, eye, nail and waxing treatments along with tanning.

It has a number of day deals currently on offer.

They include: Booking two treatments on a Monday, either a massage or a facial, and receiving the second treatment half price. Saving up to £35.50.

One of the most affordable treatments is a 30-minute back, neck, shoulders and arm massage which costs £31.

A 30-minute Indian head massage is also priced £31.

On Wednesdays there are discounted wax packages.

And if you book in on a Thursday for your tan, you can get a Classic St Tropez Spray Tan for £20 and an express tan for £21.

Discounts for senior citizens and students are also available.

For more information visit Pallas Beauty.

9. The Tranquility Zone

The Tranquility Zone is based at 2 William Lamond Crescent in Monifieth.

It offers various treatments including massages, facials, reflexology and Reiki.

You can get a 30-minute back, neck and shoulders Swedish massage for £35; a 30-minute hot stone and warm bamboo massage for back, neck and shoulders for £37 and a 30-minute holistic facial for £35.

A 30-minute Reiki treatment costs £30 and 30-minute Reflexology session is priced £35.

Treatment packages are also available.

Visit The Tranquility Zone for details.

10. The Bamboo Room

The Bamboo Room can be found at 407 Blackness Road in Dundee.

It specialises in massages, and is the perfect place to go to relax and get pampered.

Massages start at £20 for a 30-minute acupressure massage of the back, neck and shoulders, to stimulate and balance the flow of energy throughout the body.

A Swedish massage costs £40, and a warm bamboo massage – which uses heated bamboo sticks to break down tension and stretch muscles – also costs £40.

A 60-minute full-body aromatherapy massage is priced £40 too.

For more info check out the Bamboo Room online.