Dundee business to offer oxygen chamber as treatment for long Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee business to offer oxygen chamber as treatment for long Covid

By Maria Gran
August 3 2022, 3.58pm Updated: August 3 2022, 4.46pm
Massage therapist and founder of Butterfly Effect Holistic Centre Maggie Wallace.
Massage therapist and founder of Butterfly Effect Holistic Centre Maggie Wallace.

A Dundee therapy centre will offer a new treatment for people struggling with long Covid.

Butterfly Effect Holistic Centre on West Wynd offers a range of different massages, aromatherapy and reflexology.

Now founder Maggie Wallace is preparing to take on a new type of therapy, in the form of a hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

This is used to speed up healing of infections in which tissues are starved for oxygen, wounds and other conditions.

Maggie believes it will benefit people with long Covid.

“You basically chill out in a little box and you’re flooded with oxygen,” she explains.

“It has lots of applications for MS, Parkinson’s, heart disease, stroke and long Covid.”

Maggie was studying for a nursing degree when she decided to retrain and become a massage therapist.

The patient enters a special chamber to breathe in pure oxygen in air pressure levels 1.5 to 3 times higher than average.

The goal is to fill the blood with enough oxygen to repair tissues and restore normal body function.

Taking pressure off the NHS after Covid

As well as expanding into new therapies, Maggie is already working to take some pressure of a strained NHS.

Through offering workshops on self-massage, reducing stress and managing pain outwith a medical environment she wants to teach people about natural health and wellness.

Butterfly Effect Holistic Centre offers hot stone massages and other treatments.
Butterfly Effect Holistic Centre offers hot stone massages and other treatments.

Through her 12 years in business, the massage therapist has made working with her local community a priority.

Before the pandemic she offered one free treatment per month to a carer in crisis, which she hopes to start up again soon.

“It was really hard for me to come back from Covid,” Maggie says.

“I’d spent all my savings, I had nothing left in the pot, so I had to diversify.

“I had to open up to a wider audience, but I’m only one person with one pair of hands, so the only way I could do that was to grow.”

Butterfly Effect Holistic Centre in the future

In the past six months, Maggie has expanded her business and hired two new staff.

Centre coordinator Karen and massage therapist Jodie were both long term unemployed before starting at Butterfly Effect.

Maggie uses aromatherapy in her practice, the smells of essential oils create a calming environment.

In her move from self-employed to employer, Maggie received help from Business Gateway, an organisation providing free business support.

After learning about how to employ staff, market the business and employee procedures, the massage therapist is ready for expansion.

“The girls are training up on the existing business as I’m sidestepping into new parts of the business,” Maggie says.

“I’m looking to develop my own skin care range, which will be tailor made to the client’s individual needs.

“I’m studying all the legislation for that now, as well as the hyperbaric therapy which I’m really excited about.

“We’re hoping in the next three years to move to a disabled-access-friendly ground floor.”

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]