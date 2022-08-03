AIG Women’s Open: Scot Michele Thomson breaking down barriers at ‘amazing’ Muirfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
AIG Women’s Open: Scot Michele Thomson breaking down barriers at ‘amazing’ Muirfield

By Steve Scott
August 3 2022, 4.17pm Updated: August 3 2022, 4.30pm
Aberdeen's Michele Thomson is playing in her second AIG Women's Open.

This week, of all weeks in golf, is when women shouldn’t have to apologise for who they are anymore.

Perhaps Muirfield became over-identified with the indefensible exclusion of women from many areas of the sport.

The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers were not the only culprits – far from it – yet they took most of the flak in the last six years.

That’s in the past, thankfully. And being able to speak about what it means to be a woman playing professional golf is another barrier being brought down.

“We don’t talk about this often enough,” said Aberdeen’s Michele Thomson, who plays her second AIG Women’s Open this week, about her struggles on the first day of the Women’s Scottish Open last week.

“Last week, I had a really bad first day. When it’s ‘your week’, that sort of thing happens. You don’t have much feeling.

“Lydia Ko came out and spoke about it before, that was something that happened to me on Thursday.

“Friday I felt so much better. These things happen. I’m just glad that isn’t happening this week!”

Barriers coming down all over

Former World No 1 Ko spoke on live TV in the US last month about how having her period affected her performance.

With the same subject raised at Wimbledon this year and also at the recent women’s Euros, it’s perhaps another indication of how unnecessary barriers are being brought down in women’s sport at last.

Michele is able to focus this week on the thrill of playing her second Women’s Open, what she always dreamed of as a little girl.

“The one at Troon was really special, and it felt like a major, but not like this one does,” she said.

“There were no fans at Troon. I’m excited to have family and friends come here and support.”

As a Scot, Michele says she felt the exclusion from places like Muirfield more acutely.

“I’ve never felt unwelcome anywhere, really,” she said. “But it’s a Scottish course, and as a Scot you don’t want to see that, that women are not welcome.

“We’ve still got a long way to go as regards to women in sport, I think. But it is nice to have a Women’s Open here, and they really have gone above and beyond in making us feel welcome this week.

“It’s a really good set-up, everything’s great. The course is amazing, nice to have all the stands and hospitality at 18 as well.”

‘This is why I did it’

This was Michele’s big goal for the year, and she’s delighted to have made it.

“It’s been good to have everything pay off, get in automatically (through an LET ranking) and not have to qualify.

“That was the goal at the start of the year, to play as much as I could to try and get into this, and enjoy it. Then I can back off a little and take some time off.

“As you’re growing up, this is the reason you do what you do, to get opportunities like this.

“As a junior on the putting green, everyone had ‘their putt’ to win the Open. I was no different.

“I’ve worked hard doing this job for 15 years. And this is why I did it.”

