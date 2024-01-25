ERIC NICOLSON: Luke Jephcott verdict, St Johnstone resilience and Perth VAR fury justified

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

ERIC NICOLSON: Luke Jephcott verdict, St Johnstone resilience and Perth VAR fury justified

Three talking points from Saints' 1-1 draw with Aberdeen.

Luke Jephcott has left, Craig Levein can recognise his team again and Saints fans are in a VAR-fuelled fury.
Luke Jephcott has left, Craig Levein can recognise his team again and Saints fans are in a VAR-fuelled fury. Images: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone were at the centre of a VAR storm at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night.

Courier Sport looks back on the 1-1 draw with Aberdeen and the two big refereeing talking points within it, the performance that suggested Saints might just be back on track and the departure of a high profile summer signing.

Fans have had enough

The Scottish Premiership is in a bad, bad place.

And I don’t think the SFA and SPFL fully appreciate the scale of the disenchantment and fury that is building up amongst supporters about how drastically VAR has altered the landscape.

You could make a strong case that its introduction, and/or the way in which Scottish officials are operating the new technology at their disposal, has been the most impactive change to top flight football in this country in living memory.

Maybe the back-pass rule tops it but (sorry, Andy Rhodes) that was for the better.

Wednesday night was, for many St Johnstone fans, their tipping point.

Basically, we’ve reached a stage where one of the country’s top referees has had a perfect, unimpeded view of two passages of play and (correctly) deemed that Saints scored a perfectly good goal and that there wasn’t enough in a challenge by one of their defenders to merit the award of a penalty at the other end.

Those incidents, and the game, was effectively re-refereed.

‘Come along to our stadium to watch a match, during which a man in Glasgow will pore over footage to see if he can find a reason to deny you your enjoyment of celebrating a goal and you won’t have a clue what’s going on while he’s doing it.’

As a sales pitch, it needs some work.

VAR is turning paying customers away from football.

That message needs to sink in. And fast.

Good signs

St Johnstone’s resurgence under Alex Cleland and then Craig Levein has been built on getting into a lead and keeping it.

Of the 15 points accumulated post-Steven MacLean, none of those had been ‘comeback’ ones.

Wednesday night’s 16th was the first of that type.

That it was earned in such emotionally challenging circumstances made the draw all the more impressive.

Resilience and a refusal to accept the fates are conspiring against you are traits of a team that can hope and expect to move up the table.

Another source of encouragement was the emergence of an in-game ability to realise that their opponent was vulnerable and not as good as the individual talent of the 11 players would suggest it should be.

There was a bit too much respect shown in the first half but it was Saints who raised the tempo after the break, not Aberdeen.

David Keltjens scores the equaliser.
David Keltjens scores the equaliser. Image: Shutterstock.

And after they restored parity, they didn’t settle for their point.

This was a very important match in terms of performance and result.

After Airdrie – and, to a lesser extent, after Livingston and Kilmarnock – Saints needed to show that old habits weren’t taking root.

Levein will recognise his team again.

Goalless and back down the road

There’s no spin that can be put on Luke Jephcott’s short St Johnstone career.

It has been a huge disappointment.

Being without a club between seasons was mitigation during the League Cup group stage and the first few weeks of the Premiership campaign but that has long since faded into irrelevance.

Just look at the energy David Keltjens brought to the Saints team on Wednesday night.

Not only is he older than Jephcott, he was without a club and game-time for far longer.

Above all other signings, MacLean needed this one to come good.

Luke Jephcott has left St Johnstone for Newport County.
Luke Jephcott has left St Johnstone for Newport County. Image: SNS.

Jephcott’s age and his pedigree make it all the more frustrating that he neither scored a goal as a Saints player, nor ever really came close to doing so.

He’ll probably now grab the winner for Newport County against Manchester United on Sunday but Levein had no other sensible option than to shake hands and invest the money freed up on a player better suited to the Premiership.

More from St Johnstone FC

Liam Gordon with referee John Beaton.
St Johnstone VAR fury as Perth club seek SFA answers following disallowed goal
Luke Jephcott has left St Johnstone for Newport County.
St Johnstone striker Luke Jephcott signs for Newport County as Hearts midfielder Connor Smith…
Craig Levein with Luke Robinson at full-time.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein relieved he kept debut star David Keltjens on the…
David Keltjens celebrates his goal.
St Johnstone fight back for 1-1 draw against Aberdeen after suffering controversial VAR double…
Andy Considine, has been impressed by Benji Kimpioka.
St Johnstone have been crying out for striker with pace like Benji Kimpioka, says…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein names 3 players told they can leave St Johnstone as Perth boss…
Craig Levein is a big fan of Dan Phillips.
St Johnstone face fight to keep Dan Phillips admits Craig Levein
Police probe fan disturbance in pub ahead of St Johnstone’s defeat to Airdrie
St Johnstone fan sorry as pub fight erupts hours after ‘square go’ post
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon.
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon admits Perth side were 'out-worked' by Airdrie but is…
Dimitar Mitov and Nikolay Todorov are best friends.
Airdrie Scottish Cup hero Nikolay Todorov plans to make St Johnstone goalie Dimitar Mitov's…

Conversation