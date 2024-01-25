St Johnstone VAR fury as Perth club seek SFA answers following disallowed goal

St Johnstone will be seeking an SFA explanation regarding Wednesday night’s VAR controversy at McDiarmid Park.

Courier Sport understands that contact will today be made with the governing body’s head of referees, Crawford Allan, in the wake of the Aberdeen game double whammy.

Referee John Beaton was twice sent to his pitchside monitor by VAR official, Steven Kirkland, within the space of just over 10 minutes.

The first trip ended up with Graham Carey’s opening goal being disallowed for Liam Gordon having kicked Jamie McGrath as he attempted to clear before the ball reached the Irishman.

And the second incident resulted in a penalty being awarded against Saints – this time for Gordon making contact with Slobodan Rubezic after Connor Barron delivered a near post corner.

There is an acceptance at McDiarmid Park that the penalty, converted by Bojan Miovkski, was the type of decision that will divide opinion and VAR intervention was therefore justifiable.

But there is anger at Kirkland deeming that Gordon’s minimal contact with McGrath should mean Carey’s volley being chalked off.

Manager Craig Levein hadn’t seen the replays of the two controversial moments in the match when he spoke after the game.

But Perth fans have reacted with fury and incredulity on social media.