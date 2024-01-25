Man, 36, charged over Dundee drugs and £11k cash haul

A 36-year-old man has been charged after police found drugs and £11,000 in cash at a Dundee property.

Officers carried out a raid on Finavon Street in Fintry on Wednesday.

Heroin and cannabis, with an estimated street value of £4,000, were recovered from the address.

Police also found £11,000 in cash.

The man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Scott Carswell said: “This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Officers are committed to disrupting the sale and supply of illegal drugs and will continue to do so across Scotland day in, day out.”