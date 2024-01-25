St Johnstone striker Luke Jephcott signs for Newport County as Hearts midfielder Connor Smith remains top target

St Johnstone striker Luke Jephcott has completed a permanent move to Newport County.

The 23-year-old was signed by Steven MacLean in the summer and leaves without having scored a single goal for the McDiarmid Park club.

Jephcott’s only game-time under Craig Levein was a few minutes off the bench at Tynecastle and earlier this week he named the Welshman as one of three players he’d told can move on before the transfer window closes.

Newport County is delighted to confirm the signing of Luke Jephcott from St. Johnstone, subject to EFL approval! ✍️https://t.co/83t9GTQA7v#CroesoLuke | #NCAFC — Newport County AFC (@NewportCounty) January 25, 2024

The former Plymouth forward could be in line for a glamour debut, as the League Two club face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Sunday.

For Saints, Levein has been told that to make further January signings, he needs to get players out.

It is understood that Hearts’ midfielder, Connor Smith, is a top target.