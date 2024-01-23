Craig Levein names 3 players told they can leave St Johnstone as Perth boss offers Airdrie slump theory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein names 3 players told they can leave St Johnstone as Perth boss offers Airdrie slump theory

Space needs to be created at McDiarmid Park for new recruits.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein has told James Brown, Luke Jephcott and Cammy Ballantyne that they can leave the club.

All three were left out of the match-day squad for Saturday’s defeat to Airdrie.

And, having already signed Benji Kimpioka, Kerr Smith and David Keltjens, Levein knows that if he’s going to bring in further January recruits, he first needs to free up space.

“It’s kind of stalled,” he reported. “We’ve got to do some outs.

“That’s not under our control, really, a lot of the time.

“We are sitting waiting to see what happens.”

St Johnstone defender James Brown.
St Johnstone defender James Brown. Image: SNS.

Brown has featured six times for Levein but Jephcott has only managed seven minutes of game-time off the bench at Tynecastle.

Ballantyne’s last match for Saints was back in August.

“I’ve said to them (Jephoctt and Brown) that if they want to find themselves another club, they can do that and if I can help in any way then I will,” Levein added.

“And Cammy can go if he can find something.

“I need to be able to clear the decks a bit to allow new faces to come in.

“That’s the issue.

“If I can, I need to get people to move to pastures new, which isn’t easy.

“The players have contracts so they have the control over it.”

Phillips back

Dan Phillips was badly missed at the weekend and could return for Wednesday night’s Premiership clash with Aberdeen.

“We could get Dan back,” said Levein. “He’s trained.

“He’s had this hamstring niggle, which was enough to put him out for two weeks.

“He’s having a really good season so we want him back in the team.”

Kerr Smith is back in training and may feature when Motherwell visit McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Levein believes three-and-a-half weeks of inactivity must have played a big part in the worst Saints performance since he took over.

St Johnstone produced their worst performance yet under Craig Levein.
St Johnstone produced their worst performance yet under Craig Levein. Image: PPA.

“I can only put it down to the fact our rhythm was broken by the break,” he said.

“I can’t think of anything else.

“Apart from 20 minutes against Kilmarnock when we were off it and didn’t perform to the levels, every other game I’ve been happy with the effort, win or lose.

“That’s two-and-a-half months I’ve been in situ and I’ve no evidence of what happened on Saturday in any other matches.

“I’ve got to give them some sort of leeway but we need to quickly get back on track.

“I give them the benefit of the doubt.

“I’d hope any rustiness will be out of them now.”

