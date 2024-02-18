Kirkcaldy nursery worker locked vulnerable child in shed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Fife

Kirkcaldy nursery worker locked vulnerable child in shed

The former carer said he shut the child in the shed "for their own safety".

By Stephen Eighteen
The Scottish Social Services offices at Compass House in Dundee. Image: SSSC
The Scottish Social Services offices at Compass House in Dundee. Image: SSSC

A Kirkcaldy nursery worker has been banned from the profession after locking a vulnerable boy in a shed.

Lewis Townsend shut the child into a nursery garden shed in the Fife town for around four minutes on June 30 2022.

Last July, Townsend was convicted in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court of wilful ill-treatment “likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury”.

Now the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has removed Townsend from the register for day care workers.

Kirkcaldy carer created ‘risk of injury’

Townsend was three months into the post when the incident happened.

The SSSC found there was a “risk of injury” if one of the items in the shed had fallen on the boy.

The watchdog said the former carer’s actions put the vulnerable child, who had additional needs, at a significant risk of harm.

Its report said: “Your actions appear to have been motivated by the difficulty you were experiencing supporting the child’s needs and behaviours.

“However, instead of getting assistance from a colleague you chose to lock the child in the shed, putting your own needs above the wellbeing and safety of the child.

“Your actions amount to a fundamental failing and question your suitability to work in the social services profession.”

SSSC – locking child in shed showed ‘lack of understanding’

Townsend, who had been employed in similar roles in the previous two years “without concerns”, claimed he put the child in the shed for their own safety.

He also “expressed regret and remorse” for his actions at the Kirkcaldy nursery, which was not named in the report.

But the SSSC said he showed a “fundamental lack of understanding of the role and responsibilities of a registered social service worker.”

It added: “The SSSC considers a removal order is the most appropriate sanction.

“It is both necessary and justified in the public interest and to maintain the continuing trust and confidence in the social service profession and the SSSC as the regulator of the profession.”

