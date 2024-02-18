Helicopter deployed in operation to rescue man in boat stranded off Fife coast

A helicopter was deployed to rescue a man from boat that was stranded off the Fife coast.

Lifeboats from the RNLI in Kinghorn were deployed at 2.38pm on Sunday.

Crews were being supported by a coastguard helicopter circling above the boat near Culross.

Police officers were also present.

A coastguard spokesperson said a boat was aground and “high and dry”.

“The team helicopter assisted with putting them on the shore,” they added.

Local councillor Graeme Downie posted video of the helicopter on Twitter/X at 4.10pm.

He said: “There was a very small white boat that looked as though it was stranded on a rock with the tide out.

“One of the coastguard people in the car park told us that a man’s boat was broken so they went out to rescue them.

“The helicopter then arrived and took him to safety.

“It looked as though he walked from the boat to the helicopter so everyone was fine, without any injuries.

“It looked a well-managed operation.”

A coastguard spokesperson said: “We had a lifeboat tasked but it has now been stood down.

“We still have Kinghorn and Leven coastguard rescue teams on the scene assisting the police.”