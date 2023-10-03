St Johnstone open Dan Phillips contract talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone open Dan Phillips contract talks

The midfielder is into the last year of his contract and has been a key player for Steven MacLean.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips.
St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone are keen to tie Dan Phillips down on a new long-term deal, manager Steven MacLean has revealed.

The Perth midfielder has made an impressive start to the season and has captained the side when Liam Gordon hasn’t been on the pitch.

The Trinidad and Tobago international’s blossoming partnership with Sven Sprangler in the middle of the park will be key to Saints’ hopes of Premiership survival.

Phillips, who arrived at McDiarmid Park as a free agent just over a year ago, is now into the last year of his contract.

And MacLean is hoping that an extension can be agreed.

“We’ve spoken about Daniel and what we want to do about his future,” he said.

“We’re clear that we want him to stay here so have talked to his agent.

Dan Phillips in action against Rangers.
Dan Phillips in action against Rangers. Image: SNS.

“You always want to get your best players tied up because he’s a real asset for the future.

“He’s done really well since coming back from injury and has shown he’s a leader.

“You can lead in different ways, whether it’s through your voice or your performances – he’s been doing both.

“I’m really happy with him, he’s making progress and is still young so there’s a lot more improvement in him.”

High hopes for other partnerships

The Sprangler-Phillips combination isn’t the only one MacLean has high hopes for in his new-look team.

“Last weekend was the first time we’d played a back three with this group,” he said. “The second time Dan and Sven played together in the middle, and the first time Dara Costelloe and Luke Jephcott played up front together.

“You could see the combinations starting to form and they’ll only get better.

Dara Costelloe scores for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone’s Dara Costelloe scores. Image: SNS.

“I’ve always said it’s a work in progress.

“Obviously you want to be doing these things in pre-season and getting these partnerships up and running much earlier.

“But the way things panned out, we’re having to do it in really competitive games.

“Aberdeen have been a good example of how things take time to gel.

“Barry (Robson) talked about it a lot at the start of the season. They’d brought in a lot of new players and had a lot of guys coming in at different stages of getting up to speed.

“They got a good performance in Germany against Eintracht Frankfurt and then won the back-to-back games against Ross County before getting a great result at Ibrox.

“So their team has clicked now. It has come together for them through playing games and working on it.

“All it takes is a big performance or a big result for things to start happening and you can start motoring.

“We are in a similar situation squad-wise with a new group and it does take time.

“But we know we have to start winning games sooner rather than later.”

MacLean pointed out that it isn’t certain he’ll stick with the formation he deployed against Livingston when they face Aberdeen.

“We went to the three because I thought that’s how Livingston would play,” he said.

“It was good to see that we can do it and it gives that other option.

“So we’ll look at every game, work out what’s best for us and what gives us the best chance of winning.”

