Louis Moult rated ’50/50′ for Dundee United return v Raith as boss reveals scenario that will DEFINITELY side-line striker

Louis Moult has a ’50/50′ chance of featuring in Dundee United’s clash with Raith Rovers, says Jim Goodwin.

But the Tangerines boss insists he will take no chances with the striker’s long-term fitness, revealing the injury scenario that will definitely rule him out of Saturday’s huge Championship clash.

Moult has bagged five goals in nine United appearances this season, but missed Saturday’s win over Queen’s Park after picking up a groin strain in Inverness the previous weekend.

Goodwin’s side coped well without their ‘number nine’, racking up a 4-1 win over the Spiders, with Tony Watt notching a double from Moult’s usual position.

On Saturday, United are looking to put distance between themselves and a Raith Rovers side who have hung in just one point behind them.

But, despite the stakes at Stark’s Park, the Tangerines’ boss won’t take risks with Moult, despite the goal threat he carries.

“He is doing okay. He is making really good progress,” said Goodwin.

“We will see how he is over the next day or two. If it is positive then we will get him back involved [in training] on Thursday.

“It is probably 50/50 if I am honest.

“We won’t risk him for one game if it means he might be out for a few more. That was the same stance as we took with Ross Docherty at Inverness. We could have risked him but we didn’t want to take the risk.

“Of course, we can take calculated risks at times but we wouldn’t be risking Louis this Saturday, even though it is a big, big game. We wouldn’t risk him if we could lose him for five or six weeks if he really damages the groin.

“We just need to be sensible in our approach and when he comes back then it is for a long time.”

Suspended pair return

Goodwin may have to wait and see with Moult, but the United boss will have Mathew Cudjoe and Jordan Tilson available in Fife, with the pair returning from suspension.

“Cudjoe and Tillson come back in,” revealed the manager.

“That is credit to the group because in recent weeks we have had to go without some really influential players.

“Docherty and Craig Sibbald were out, Cudjoe had a great start to the season but then missed the last two games, which we were still able to go and win.

“Tillson was suspended and we have shown we have built up a very good squad and, if one or two are missing, then the players coming in are of a similar high quality and are able to carry out the same message and instructions.”