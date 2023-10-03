Louis Moult rated ’50/50′ for Dundee United return v Raith as boss reveals scenario that will DEFINITELY side-line striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Louis Moult rated ’50/50′ for Dundee United return v Raith as boss reveals scenario that will DEFINITELY side-line striker

Moult has made progress in his recovery, says Jim Goodwin, but is not yet back in full training.

By Sean Hamilton
Louis Moult celebrates Dundee United's win over Airdrieonians
Moult has been in splendid form this season - but is currently injured. Image: SNS

Louis Moult has a ’50/50′ chance of featuring in Dundee United’s clash with Raith Rovers, says Jim Goodwin.

But the Tangerines boss insists he will take no chances with the striker’s long-term fitness, revealing the injury scenario that will definitely rule him out of Saturday’s huge Championship clash.

Moult has bagged five goals in nine United appearances this season, but missed Saturday’s win over Queen’s Park after picking up a groin strain in Inverness the previous weekend.

Dundee United striker Louis Moult after suffering a groin injury in Inverness
Louis Moult went off in the first half at Inverness. Image: SNS

Goodwin’s side coped well without their ‘number nine’, racking up a 4-1 win over the Spiders, with Tony Watt notching a double from Moult’s usual position.

On Saturday, United are looking to put distance between themselves and a Raith Rovers side who have hung in just one point behind them.

But, despite the stakes at Stark’s Park, the Tangerines’ boss won’t take risks with Moult, despite the goal threat he carries.

“He is doing okay. He is making really good progress,” said Goodwin.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, left, and goalscorer Louis Moult
United boss Goodwin, left, and Louis Moult. Image: SNS

“We will see how he is over the next day or two. If it is positive then we will get him back involved [in training] on Thursday.

“It is probably 50/50 if I am honest.

“We won’t risk him for one game if it means he might be out for a few more. That was the same stance as we took with Ross Docherty at Inverness. We could have risked him but we didn’t want to take the risk.

“Of course, we can take calculated risks at times but we wouldn’t be risking Louis this Saturday, even though it is a big, big game. We wouldn’t risk him if we could lose him for five or six weeks if he really damages the groin.

“We just need to be sensible in our approach and when he comes back then it is for a long time.”

Suspended pair return

Goodwin may have to wait and see with Moult, but the United boss will have Mathew Cudjoe and Jordan Tilson available in Fife, with the pair returning from suspension.

“Cudjoe and Tillson come back in,” revealed the manager.

“That is credit to the group because in recent weeks we have had to go without some really influential players.

“Docherty and Craig Sibbald were out, Cudjoe had a great start to the season but then missed the last two games, which we were still able to go and win.

“Tillson was suspended and we have shown we have built up a very good squad and, if one or two are missing, then the players coming in are of a similar high quality and are able to carry out the same message and instructions.”

