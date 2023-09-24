4 Dundee United talking points: Jim Goodwin’s crucial tweak and a Tangerine colossus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dundee United talking points: Jim Goodwin’s crucial tweak and a Tangerine colossus

A change of shape and several fine performances allowed the Terrors to bely Jordan Tillson's red card to beat Inverness.

Delirious Dundee United players go to take the acclaim of the travelling fans
Delirious United players go to take the acclaim of the travelling fans. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman
By Alan Temple

Chris Mochrie notched his first ever league goal for Dundee United as the 10 men of the Tangerines claimed a 1-0 win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The 92nd-minute strike sent the Terrors back to the summit of the Championship as they extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine games, belying the red card shown to Jordan Tillson.

Courier Sport was in the Highlands to analyse the action.

Gallagher and Holt: Colossal

Declan Gallagher was outstanding in the Highlands.

He won every aerial challenge, was powerful in the tackle and stepped in for a series of interceptions; always looking to nip ahead of the attacker rather than simply shepherding his opponent.

Gallagher was similarly impressive with ball at feet. His sweeping passes to Glenn Middleton are becoming something of a trademark, while he was not shy about stepping forward in possession.

A splendid afternoon for the Scotland stopper was capped with an ice-cool 92nd minute assist for Mochrie amid the madness of a penalty-box scramble. Composure.

Holt was not far behind his defensive partner in the consideration for man of the match.

Kevin Holt wins one of numerous aerial challenges for Dundee United
Holt wins one of numerous aerial challenges. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

The former Dundee and Partick Thistle man may have arrived without fanfare — much like Ross Docherty and Liam Grimshaw — but, like them, he is quietly establishing himself as a fine piece of summer business.

Triumphant tactical tweak

Faced with a numerical disadvantage for a second consecutive week, Goodwin got creative.

Speaking to the assembled media in the aftermath of the contest, he was quick to credit the breathless victory to guts, gumption and spirit rather than any tactical considerations.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin on the touchline in the Highland
Goodwin on the touchline in the Highlands. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

However, the United boss should be credited for a major tweak that afforded United a platform to grab all three points.

Goodwin switched to a 3-5-1 following Tillson’s dismissal, moving Liam Grimshaw into midfield to aid Ross Docherty (prior to his withdrawal) and a rapidly tiring Craig Sibbald, feeling the effects of a first start in six weeks.

That bolstered the Tangerines’ midfield, allowed Kai Fotheringham and Glenn Middleton — deployed as wing-backs — to retain a threat on the break and kept a powerful defensive core of Gallagher, Holt and Scott McMann.

As such, United were every bit as dangerous as Inverness in the closing stages and it was no great surprise when they were the side to pinch a winner.

A nervy Louis Moult wait

One could sense the collective intake of breath from the packed away section at the Tulloch Caledonian Stadium as Louis Moult slumped to the turf after 34 minutes.

There will be a nervous couple of days as Moult undergoes tests and the severity of the issue becomes clear. United are hopeful they caught the strain before it became a major problem.

Moult boasts eight goal contributions — finding the net five times, with three assists — in eight outings. He is vocal, clinical and intelligently links up with his wingers and midfielders. He would be missed.

Dundee United striker Louis Moult after suffering a groin injury in Inverness
Moult, pictured, was withdrawn. Image: SNS

Attack is also the one area where United could be considered a little light, having loaned out Rory MacLeod and Miller Thomson. Should Moult be unavailable, 16-year-old Owen Stirton would be Tony Watt’s deputy.

Goodwin is “always looking” when it comes to strikers. Moult’s fitness may just dictate whether the Tannadice club look a little harder.

Following the withdrawal of Moult, Watt — afforded the chance to play in his preferred position after a couple of underwhelming performances in a deeper role — was excellent.

He produced a tireless performance in attack, particularly when United lost Tillson; the ex-Motherwell man held the ball up, ran the channels and gave the visitors an out-ball.

Dundee United's Tony Watt, excellent in the Highlands, is denied by Mark Ridgers
Tony Watt, excellent in the Highlands, is denied by Mark Ridgers. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

And Watt was unlucky to see Mark Ridgers pull off a super save when he was sent clean through. He is a player visibly in need of a goal — however, he showcased the attributes that make him in a very capable No.9.

Mochrie and Tillson: Very different cameos

Goodwin was irked by the reaction of Charlie Gilmour as the former St Johnstone man dramatically hit the deck following a high challenge from Tillson, prompting referee Calum Scott to reach for his pocket and dish out a second yellow card.

Jordan Tillson is shown a red card for Dundee United
A disbelieving Tillson is dismissed. Image: SNS

And there was clearly no malice from the on-loan Ross County man as he sought to win a 50/50.

But Tillson gave Scott a decision to make and, four minutes after receiving his first yellow card — and only nine minutes after his introduction — it was a foolhardy tackle.

 

However, Tillson’s indiscretion was not a costly one thanks to Mochrie.

Fresh from winning the League One title with Dunfermline last term, the 20-year-old returned to Tannadice determined to make his mark and cement a first-team berth — only to be frustrated by niggling injuries.

He has been limited to five outings, totalling 120 minutes, this term.

Chris Mochrie's winner sparks scenes of joy among Dundee United fans
Mochrie’s winner sparks scenes of joy. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

So, Mochrie’s unforgettable strike — in terms of its context, if not its beauty — was a cathartic moment for the youngster, and one he will hope can kick-start his campaign.

