4 Dundee United talking points: Jim Goodwin’s crucial tweak and a Tangerine colossus

Chris Mochrie notched his first ever league goal for Dundee United as the 10 men of the Tangerines claimed a 1-0 win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The 92nd-minute strike sent the Terrors back to the summit of the Championship as they extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine games, belying the red card shown to Jordan Tillson.

Courier Sport was in the Highlands to analyse the action.

Gallagher and Holt: Colossal

Declan Gallagher was outstanding in the Highlands.

He won every aerial challenge, was powerful in the tackle and stepped in for a series of interceptions; always looking to nip ahead of the attacker rather than simply shepherding his opponent.

Gallagher was similarly impressive with ball at feet. His sweeping passes to Glenn Middleton are becoming something of a trademark, while he was not shy about stepping forward in possession.

A splendid afternoon for the Scotland stopper was capped with an ice-cool 92nd minute assist for Mochrie amid the madness of a penalty-box scramble. Composure.

Holt was not far behind his defensive partner in the consideration for man of the match.

The former Dundee and Partick Thistle man may have arrived without fanfare — much like Ross Docherty and Liam Grimshaw — but, like them, he is quietly establishing himself as a fine piece of summer business.

Triumphant tactical tweak

Faced with a numerical disadvantage for a second consecutive week, Goodwin got creative.

Speaking to the assembled media in the aftermath of the contest, he was quick to credit the breathless victory to guts, gumption and spirit rather than any tactical considerations.

However, the United boss should be credited for a major tweak that afforded United a platform to grab all three points.

Goodwin switched to a 3-5-1 following Tillson’s dismissal, moving Liam Grimshaw into midfield to aid Ross Docherty (prior to his withdrawal) and a rapidly tiring Craig Sibbald, feeling the effects of a first start in six weeks.

That bolstered the Tangerines’ midfield, allowed Kai Fotheringham and Glenn Middleton — deployed as wing-backs — to retain a threat on the break and kept a powerful defensive core of Gallagher, Holt and Scott McMann.

As such, United were every bit as dangerous as Inverness in the closing stages and it was no great surprise when they were the side to pinch a winner.

A nervy Louis Moult wait

One could sense the collective intake of breath from the packed away section at the Tulloch Caledonian Stadium as Louis Moult slumped to the turf after 34 minutes.

There will be a nervous couple of days as Moult undergoes tests and the severity of the issue becomes clear. United are hopeful they caught the strain before it became a major problem.

Moult boasts eight goal contributions — finding the net five times, with three assists — in eight outings. He is vocal, clinical and intelligently links up with his wingers and midfielders. He would be missed.

Attack is also the one area where United could be considered a little light, having loaned out Rory MacLeod and Miller Thomson. Should Moult be unavailable, 16-year-old Owen Stirton would be Tony Watt’s deputy.

Goodwin is “always looking” when it comes to strikers. Moult’s fitness may just dictate whether the Tannadice club look a little harder.

Following the withdrawal of Moult, Watt — afforded the chance to play in his preferred position after a couple of underwhelming performances in a deeper role — was excellent.

He produced a tireless performance in attack, particularly when United lost Tillson; the ex-Motherwell man held the ball up, ran the channels and gave the visitors an out-ball.

And Watt was unlucky to see Mark Ridgers pull off a super save when he was sent clean through. He is a player visibly in need of a goal — however, he showcased the attributes that make him in a very capable No.9.

Mochrie and Tillson: Very different cameos

Goodwin was irked by the reaction of Charlie Gilmour as the former St Johnstone man dramatically hit the deck following a high challenge from Tillson, prompting referee Calum Scott to reach for his pocket and dish out a second yellow card.

And there was clearly no malice from the on-loan Ross County man as he sought to win a 50/50.

But Tillson gave Scott a decision to make and, four minutes after receiving his first yellow card — and only nine minutes after his introduction — it was a foolhardy tackle.

However, Tillson’s indiscretion was not a costly one thanks to Mochrie.

Fresh from winning the League One title with Dunfermline last term, the 20-year-old returned to Tannadice determined to make his mark and cement a first-team berth — only to be frustrated by niggling injuries.

He has been limited to five outings, totalling 120 minutes, this term.

So, Mochrie’s unforgettable strike — in terms of its context, if not its beauty — was a cathartic moment for the youngster, and one he will hope can kick-start his campaign.