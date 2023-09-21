EXCLUSIVE: Craig Sibbald opens up on ankle break fear as Dundee United ace relishes remarkable recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Sibbald opens up on ankle break fear as Dundee United ace relishes remarkable recovery

Sibbald has made a remarkable recovery from a training ground set-back.

Craig Sibbald applauds Dundee United fans
Craig Sibbald ended the game sporting the captain's armband for United. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Craig Sibbald feared he had suffered a devastating broken ankle following a collision during Dundee United training.

Sibbald, 28, was sidelined in mid-August and rumours swiftly swirled that he had sustained a fracture or, at best, serious ligament damage. It was suggested that he could be facing months on the treatment table.

All the while, the combative midfielder was forced to be patient; waiting for the swelling to subside before he could even undergo a scan to diagnose the severity of the injury.

The results were positive — certainly in comparison to initial expectations.

And Sibbald returned to action in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Morton after making a remarkable recovery in HALF the time that was originally predicted.

Craig Sibbald, left, returned to action on Saturday
Sibbald, left, returned to action on Saturday. Image: SNS

“It was meant to be eight weeks (out), but I was back after four weeks,” Sibbald told Courier Sport. “I can still feel it a wee bit, but that’s something I can manage and get through.

“It healed well and I need to give a lot of credit to the physios and medical team. They’ve pushed me every day and given me the best treatment.

“I did see a few rumours on Twitter (about the severity of the injury) but I just ignored those, got my head down and focused on my rehab.

“We had to wait a few days before I could go for the scan in Glasgow and I was just glad it wasn’t as bad as I first thought — because I did think that I’d broken my ankle at first.”

Test of strength

The returning Sibbald could hardly have been pitched into a more challenging situation, entering the fray on Saturday with United down to 10 men.

There was plenty of hard running to be done in the engine room against a physical Morton side.

And he played his part in a strong finale to the encounter, with the Tangerines going close to nicking all three points; Louis Moult hitting the post and forcing a fine stop from Ryan Mullen.

Dundee United's Craig Sibbald attempts to challenge Morton keeper Ryan Mullen
Sibbald attempts to challenge Morton keeper Mullen. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

“I had been training since the previous Tuesday so I was fit and itching to get back on the pitch,” he added.

“I’m not sure if the gaffer was expecting to put me on — especially with 10 men — but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do; that’s one way to test your fitness!”

He added: “The boys have been playing really well, so I know how hard it will be to get my place back. But I’ll keep working hard, pushing and hopefully my opportunity comes.”

Looking north

While Sibbald emerged unscathed from his comeback, United’s unbeaten run also remained in tact ahead of this weekend’s trip north to face manager-less Inverness.

“It was two points dropped (against Morton) after starting quite well in the first half,” added Sibbald, who ended the game as Terrors captain, given the absence of Ross Docherty and withdrawal of Tony Watt.

“We were on top but just didn’t manage to get the second goal, and gave them a way back into the game with a sloppy goal. Of course, that’s disappointing. The boys were annoyed.

“But it was a draw, not a loss, and you take the positives you can and move on. The gaffer emphasised that we should still be proud of the unbeaten record, and we go again for the match at Inverness.”

