Jim Goodwin ‘comfortable’ with attacking options but Dundee United ‘always looking’ as loan deadline approaches

Jim Goodwin insists he is “comfortable” with Dundee United’s attacking options after allowing young forwards Rory MacLeod and Miller Thomson to depart the club on loan in recent weeks.

Clinical marksman Louis Moult took his tally for the season to five goals with an excellent header against Morton at the weekend, while Tony Watt can also operate as an orthodox striker.

But with Moult, Watt and Glenn Middleton — who has also played up front at times in his career — all starting, it left only 16-year-old Owen Stirton on the bench if Goodwin was to look behind him for an alternative.

And while Goodwin will continue to monitor the loan market until that window closes for lower league clubs at the end of this month, the United boss has faith in the depth of his group.

“There are plenty of free agents out there but none that have really caught our eye,” he said. “We are always looking at the loan market, but there is nothing available out there at the moment.

“That’s where we are at, and we are comfortable with the situation — but if there are good options that become available then we are in a position to do something.

“We have Louis Moult and Tony Watt, while I have really high hopes for Owen Stirton. He’s only 16 years old but is doing brilliantly in training with us and playing really well at his own age group.

“I’m not putting pressure on him too early, but we have a lot of belief in the kid and as an option coming off the bench, he isn’t a bad one.”

Sibbald return

United were, however, boosted by the return of Craig Sibbald after four weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury; well ahead of schedule.

The combative midfielder entered the fray as a second-half substitute in the 1-1 draw against the Ton, further strengthening the Tangerines engine room.

In addition to Sibbald, Goodwin can now call upon Jordan Tillson, Declan Glass, Archie Meekison, Chris Mochrie and Liam Grimshaw in a fierce fight for a starting berth.

“Sibbs has worked incredibly hard behind the scenes with the medical team,” added Goodwin.

“He came back well ahead of schedule and is still in a little bit of discomfort — but it’s a testament to him that he wanted to make himself available and help the team.

“He had a brilliant start to the season, with him and Ross Docherty striking up a really good partnership.

“Unfortunately we haven’t been able to get them together on the pitch much since, so it’ll be nice to have them both available, albeit this weekend will come too soon for Doc (Docherty).”