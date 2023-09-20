Jim Goodwin ‘comfortable’ with attacking options but Dundee United ‘always looking’ as loan deadline approaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin ‘comfortable’ with attacking options but Dundee United ‘always looking’ as loan deadline approaches

The Tangerines allowed Rory MacLeod and Miller Thomson to go out on loan for regular action.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United's Louis Moult, left, and fellow attacker Tony Watt
Louis Moult, left, and fellow attacker Tony Watt. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

Jim Goodwin insists he is “comfortable” with Dundee United’s attacking options after allowing young forwards Rory MacLeod and Miller Thomson to depart the club on loan in recent weeks.

Clinical marksman Louis Moult took his tally for the season to five goals with an excellent header against Morton at the weekend, while Tony Watt can also operate as an orthodox striker.

But with Moult, Watt and Glenn Middleton — who has also played up front at times in his career — all starting, it left only 16-year-old Owen Stirton on the bench if Goodwin was to look behind him for an alternative.

And while Goodwin will continue to monitor the loan market until that window closes for lower league clubs at the end of this month, the United boss has faith in the depth of his group.

Louis Moult rises highest to score for Dundee United
Moult notched the opening goal for United on Saturday. Image: SNS

“There are plenty of free agents out there but none that have really caught our eye,” he said. “We are always looking at the loan market, but there is nothing available out there at the moment.

“That’s where we are at, and we are comfortable with the situation — but if there are good options that become available then we are in a position to do something.

“We have Louis Moult and Tony Watt, while I have really high hopes for Owen Stirton. He’s only 16 years old but is doing brilliantly in training with us and playing really well at his own age group.

“I’m not putting pressure on him too early, but we have a lot of belief in the kid and as an option coming off the bench, he isn’t a bad one.”

Sibbald return

United were, however, boosted by the return of Craig Sibbald after four weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury; well ahead of schedule.

The combative midfielder entered the fray as a second-half substitute in the 1-1 draw against the Ton, further strengthening the Tangerines engine room.

In addition to Sibbald, Goodwin can now call upon Jordan Tillson, Declan Glass, Archie Meekison, Chris Mochrie and Liam Grimshaw in a fierce fight for a starting berth.

Craig Sibbald, left, returned to action on Saturday
Sibbald, left, returned to action on Saturday. Image: SNS

“Sibbs has worked incredibly hard behind the scenes with the medical team,” added Goodwin.

“He came back well ahead of schedule and is still in a little bit of discomfort — but it’s a testament to him that he wanted to make himself available and help the team.

“He had a brilliant start to the season, with him and Ross Docherty striking up a really good partnership.

“Unfortunately we haven’t been able to get them together on the pitch much since, so it’ll be nice to have them both available, albeit this weekend will come too soon for Doc (Docherty).”

Conversation