5 Angus, Perthshire and Fife properties that have been beautifully renovated

Traditional properties are wonderful but it can be the work of years to upgrade them to modern standards. Fortunately we’ve found 5 homes in Tayside and Fife that have been beautifully renovated.

Muthill

This converted former village hall has been transformed into a wonderful family home.

Originally gifted to the village of Muthill for use by serviceman returning from WWI, the detached property is set back from the road.

The original building has a kitchen/dining room, two bedrooms, a shower room and a study at ground level. Upstairs is an en suite main bedroom, another double bedroom and a bathroom.

An extension houses the outstanding living room. With a vaulted ceiling, full height windows and glazed doors onto decking it’s a spectacular space.

Muthill is a small but historic village with more than 100 listing buildings along with the ruins of a 15th Century church. It lies just three miles from Crieff and is also within easy reach of Perth.

39 Willoughby Street, Muthill, Crieff is on sale for o/o £490,000.

Gateside

Cowiesfaulds is a tiny hamlet half a mile from the village of Gateside in Fife. This traditional detached home has been fully modernised inside.

An open plan kitchen/dining room is fitted with Shaker style units and has herringbone flooring.

The ground floor also has a living room, bedroom 5, and a shower room. Upstairs are four more double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

All are newly decorated and the bathroom and shower room have high end fixtures.

An external garage has a mezzanine level that is ideal as an office for people working from home. The house has an open setting and enjoys fantastic views across the Fife countryside to West Lomond.

1 Cowiefaulds Cottages, Gateside is on sale for o/o £339,995.

Monifieth

Just a short walk from the centre of Monifieth is this handsome detached home. Built in the style of an Alpine chalet, it has four reception rooms and five bedrooms.

The living room and dining room both face south and capture the sunshine all day. There is a breakfasting kitchen and an excellent sunroom with views over the back garden.

The main bedroom is at ground level and has an en suite shower room. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a family bathroom. One of the front facing bedrooms has a glazed door onto a balcony spanning the full width of the upper floor.

Gardens wrap around the house and there is a detached workshop.

24 Boyack Crescent, Monifieth is on sale for o/o £380,000.

Balmullo

Westfield Farm Steading is on the edge of Balmullo, within easy reach of St Andrews and Dundee.

Built in the 1980s on the site of a former steading, it enjoys views across open countryside to Lucklaw Hill and St Andrews.

The entrance hall has a wood burning stove that spreads heat throughout the home. On the ground floor there’s a lounge, open plan kitchen/dining room, two bedrooms, a shower room and utility room.

Upstairs are two bedrooms and a bathroom. Westfield Farm Steading also comes with an annex flat. Spread over two levels it has a living room, kitchen, shower room and two bedrooms.

To one side of the house is a large steading. Currently a garage and workshop it could potentially be converted into another house.

Westfield Farm Steading is on sale for o/o £650,000.

Dundee

This large detached traditional house sits in generous grounds near the northern edge of Dundee.

Completely overhauled inside, it has a spacious modern kitchen and tasteful decor throughout.

There is a living room with log burner, dining room, kitchen and five bedrooms. The house also has its own annex apartment with a separate entrance.

The house is set in spacious, mature gardens with an impressive sweeping driveway and a patch of woodland. There is lapsed planning permission for another house in the garden.

66 Harestane Road, Dundee is on sale for o/o £425,000.