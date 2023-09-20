5 Angus, Perthshire and Fife properties that have been beautifully renovated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

5 Angus, Perthshire and Fife properties that have been beautifully renovated

Looking for a property with a traditional exterior but don't want a tired interior? Then check out these 5 newly renovated homes in Tayside and Fife.

This former village hall in Perthshire has a modern and quite spectacular interior. Image: PSPC.
By Jack McKeown

Traditional properties are wonderful but it can be the work of years to upgrade them to modern standards. Fortunately we’ve found 5 homes in Tayside and Fife that have been beautifully renovated.

Muthill

This former church hall in Muthill has been wonderfully done up. Image: PSPC.

This converted former village hall has been transformed into a wonderful family home.

Originally gifted to the village of Muthill for use by serviceman returning from WWI, the detached property is set back from the road.

The original building has a kitchen/dining room, two bedrooms, a shower room and a study at ground level. Upstairs is an en suite main bedroom, another double bedroom and a bathroom.

The living room has a vaulted ceiling and countryside views. Image: PSPC.

An extension houses the outstanding living room. With a vaulted ceiling, full height windows and glazed doors onto decking it’s a spectacular space.

Muthill is a small but historic village with more than 100 listing buildings along with the ruins of a 15th Century church. It lies just three miles from Crieff and is also within easy reach of Perth.

39 Willoughby Street, Muthill, Crieff is on sale for o/o £490,000.

Gateside

This rural cottage in Fife has been newly renovated. Image: Zoopla.

Cowiesfaulds is a tiny hamlet half a mile from the village of Gateside in Fife. This traditional detached home has been fully modernised inside.

An open plan kitchen/dining room is fitted with Shaker style units and has herringbone flooring.

The dining kitchen forms the heart of the home. Image: Zoopla.

The ground floor also has a living room, bedroom 5, and a shower room. Upstairs are four more double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

All are newly decorated and the bathroom and shower room have high end fixtures.

The bathroom has his and hers sinks. Image: ESPC.

An external garage has a mezzanine level that is ideal as an office for people working from home. The house has an open setting and enjoys fantastic views across the Fife countryside to West Lomond.

1 Cowiefaulds Cottages, Gateside is on sale for o/o £339,995.

Monifieth

This Austrian chalet style home in Monifieth has a beautiful interior. Image: TSPC.

Just a short walk from the centre of Monifieth is this handsome detached home. Built in the style of an Alpine chalet, it has four reception rooms and five bedrooms.

The living room and dining room both face south and capture the sunshine all day. There is a breakfasting kitchen and an excellent sunroom with views over the back garden.

The kitchen and sunroom. Image: TSPC.

The main bedroom is at ground level and has an en suite shower room. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a family bathroom. One of the front facing bedrooms has a glazed door onto a balcony spanning the full width of the upper floor.

Gardens wrap around the house and there is a detached workshop.

24 Boyack Crescent, Monifieth is on sale for o/o £380,000.

Balmullo

This converted steading near Balmullo is in walk-in condition. Image: Galbraith.

Westfield Farm Steading is on the edge of Balmullo, within easy reach of St Andrews and Dundee.

Built in the 1980s on the site of a former steading, it enjoys views across open countryside to Lucklaw Hill and St Andrews.

The entrance hall has a wood burning stove that spreads heat throughout the home. On the ground floor there’s a lounge, open plan kitchen/dining room, two bedrooms, a shower room and utility room.

Westfield Farm Steading has been tastefully upgraded inside. Image: Galbraith.

Upstairs are two bedrooms and a bathroom. Westfield Farm Steading also comes with an annex flat. Spread over two levels it has a living room, kitchen, shower room and two bedrooms.

To one side of the house is a large steading. Currently a garage and workshop it could potentially be converted into another house.

Westfield Farm Steading is on sale for o/o £650,000.

Dundee

This detached house in Dundee has a modern interior. Image: Zoopla.

This large detached traditional house sits in generous grounds near the northern edge of Dundee.

Completely overhauled inside, it has a spacious modern kitchen and tasteful decor throughout.

The living room has been nicely done up. Image: Zoopla.

There is a living room with log burner, dining room, kitchen and five bedrooms. The house also has its own annex apartment with a separate entrance.

The house is set in spacious, mature gardens with an impressive sweeping driveway and a patch of woodland. There is lapsed planning permission for another house in the garden.

66 Harestane Road, Dundee is on sale for o/o £425,000. 

 

