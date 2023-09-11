Owen Stirton: Dundee United boss hails debutant teen’s ‘fantastic attributes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Owen Stirton: Dundee United boss hails debutant teen’s ‘fantastic attributes’

Homegrown striker was handed his top team debut by Jim Goodwin against Dunfermline.

By Sean Hamilton
Owen Stirton in action against Dunfermline. Image: Richard Wiseman/Shutterstock
Owen Stirton in action against Dunfermline. Image: Richard Wiseman/Shutterstock

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has branded Owen Stirton “a bit of a project” after handing the teen striker his debut aged just 16.

Stirton made his first senior appearance as a 64th minute substitute in Saturday’s SPFL Trust Trophy win over Dunfermline at Tannadice.

The teenager is still developing as a player.

But his manager has already seen enough to know the Dundee born prospect has the raw materials required for a career in the game.

“I’m really pleased for Owen,” says Goodwin.

“I’m led to believe he’s the first player to come through the Baldragon Academy [link], so great credit to the staff up there who’ve been working with him, for identifying him and developing him.

Dundee United’s Owen Stirton (L) makes his debut during Saturday’s match between Dundee United and Dunfermline at Tannadice. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“Owen has worked hard to get the opportunity to come in full-time. He’s been training with the group now regularly for the last four-or-five weeks.

“We know what we need to do with him to get him to the next level.

“You can see he’s only a 16-year-old boy; he’s still got a lot of developing to do, physically.

“But he’s working hard with the sports science team and on the strength and conditioning side of things as well.

“Technically, I think he’s got fantastic attributes.

“To find number nines at 6’2”, mobile, really suited to today’s game [is rare], so he’s a bit of a project for us at the moment.

“But he got his debut through his effort and hard work in training – and it’s been warranted.”

Goodwin also had praise for Tony Watt in the aftermath of the weekend’s comfortable victory over the Pars.

Tony Watt captaining Dundee United against Dunfermline
Tony Watt captaining United against Dunfermline. Image: SNS

Watt has been deployed in a deeper role, behind Louis Moult, so far this season.

Moult has profited from his own advanced position to the tune of four goals up to now, while Watt has yet to hit the target.

Nevertheless, Goodwin is impressed with the former Celtic kid’s approach to the slightly different job he’s been tasked with, along with shouldering the vice captaincy.

“Tony’s not really playing as a midfielder, although we’re asking him to do a job on the opposition’s deepest midfielder,” explained the United boss.

“We’re not asking him to play as a number eight or anything like that.

“We want him to play a little bit closer to Louis Moult when we have possession, but out of possession, Tony understands that he has to do a job for the team.

“We can’t afford to carry anyone, so everyone is working hard for the team and Tony’s no different to anybody else.

“He’s been different class in fairness to him. He’s taken everything on board that we’ve asked him to do.

“He’s getting fitter, he’s getting stronger and I thought he did well [against Dunfermline].”

More from Dundee United

Declan Glass and Kai Fotheringham celebrate with Louis Moult as United beat Dunfermline.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's deadly duo Kai Fotheringham and Declan Glass helping Tangerines hit…
Declan Glass starring for Dundee United FC
Declan Glass 'very grateful' for Jim Goodwin faith as Dundee United star aims to…
Jim Goodwin applauds Dundee United fans after his side's SPFL Trust Trophy win over Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Jim Goodwin hails Declan Glass 'quality' as Dundee United dump bare bones Dunfermline
Arbroath FC boss Dick Campbell
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell blasts SPFL over Dundee United fixture change and labels the…
2
Declan Glass celebrates notching Dundee United's decisive third goal against Dunfermline. Image: Richard Wiseman/Shutterstock
Dundee United go seven games unbeaten with comfortable SPFL Trust Trophy win over Dunfermline
Kai Fotheringham celebrates scoring for Dundee United. Image: SNS
Kai Fotheringham lifts lid on first Tannadice goal as Dundee United star prepares for…
Former Dundee United FC players Frank Kopel, Paul Sturrock, Alec Rennie, Graeme Payne, Paul Hegarty, Andy Rolland, Gordon Wallace training on Monifieth beach on December 8, 1976. Image: DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Parks and beaches are no longer training grounds for clubs like Dundee…
Dundee United defender Scott McMann dispossess Ricky Little at Gayfield
Arbroath hit out at Dundee United fixture date change and claim it places them…
Tannadice will now host United's clash with Arbroath on Friday, October 27. Image: SNS
Dundee United v Arbroath clash moved to mark centenary of Tangerines' name change
Steven Fletcher.
Former Dundee United star Steven Fletcher signs for Welsh big spenders Wrexham

Conversation