Dundee United go seven games unbeaten with comfortable SPFL Trust Trophy win over Dunfermline

Dundee United extended their unbeaten run to seven games with this comfortable win over Dunfermline at Tannadice in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The hosts did all the damage in the first half, going in at the break 3-0 up thanks to a Louis Moult header, an own goal from Dunfermline’s Aaron Comrie and a third from Declan Glass.

The underpowered Pars, who went into Saturday’s clash missing numerous first team stars, had chances in the second half but could not take them, with United ultimately easing into the next round.

The Terrors broke the deadlock in the 18th minute when Kai Fotheringham delivered a pinpoint cross from the right, with Moult sending a close-range header into the back of the net.

A fourth goal in all competitions for our Louis 👏

The hosts came close to doubling their advantage when Glenn Middleton played in Fotheringham, who hit a low shot that flew just inches past the post.

However, shortly after, in the 34th minute, United were 2-0 up, with the luckless Comrie turning a Fotheringham cross into his own net.

Three minutes later, Glass scored a sublime third, picking up the ball just inside the box before manufacturing space for himself with some nifty footwork and firing high into the net.

The Pars then came close to pulling a goal back when a Miller Fenton header cannoned off United keeper Jack Walton’s post, with Andy Tod unable to convert the rebound.

The hosts picked up from where they left off at the start of the second half, with Fotheringham teeing up new signing Jordan Tillson, but the midfielder squandered the opportunity, firing over the bar.

United boss Jim Goodwin handed 16-year-old academy graduate Owen Stirton his Tangerines debut on 64 minutes, the youngster replacing scorer Louis Moult.

The Pars then had two opportunities to strike back, but Comrie and Owen Moffat were off target with their efforts.

Never say die Dunfermline came close again in the 70th minute, with sub Josh Edwards hitting a cross/shot that flew just wide.

Then, with the clock ticking down, Pars sub Ewan McLeod tried his luck from long range, but his shot flew high and wide.