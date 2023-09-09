Dundee United go seven games unbeaten with comfortable SPFL Trust Trophy win over Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United go seven games unbeaten with comfortable SPFL Trust Trophy win over Dunfermline

Pars have no answer to Tangerines' three-goal, first half blitz.

By Neil Robertson
Declan Glass celebrates notching Dundee United's decisive third goal against Dunfermline. Image: Richard Wiseman/Shutterstock
Declan Glass celebrates notching Dundee United's decisive third goal against Dunfermline. Image: Richard Wiseman/Shutterstock

Dundee United extended their unbeaten run to seven games with this comfortable win over Dunfermline at Tannadice in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The hosts did all the damage in the first half, going in at the break 3-0 up thanks to a Louis Moult header, an own goal from Dunfermline’s Aaron Comrie and a third from Declan Glass.

The underpowered Pars, who went into Saturday’s clash missing numerous first team stars, had chances in the second half but could not take them, with United ultimately easing into the next round.

The Terrors broke the deadlock in the 18th minute when Kai Fotheringham delivered a pinpoint cross from the right, with Moult sending a close-range header into the back of the net.

The hosts came close to doubling their advantage when Glenn Middleton played in Fotheringham, who hit a low shot that flew just inches past the post.

However, shortly after, in the 34th minute, United were 2-0 up, with the luckless Comrie turning a Fotheringham cross into his own net.

Three minutes later, Glass scored a sublime third, picking up the ball just inside the box before manufacturing space for himself with some nifty footwork and firing high into the net.

The Pars then came close to pulling a goal back when a Miller Fenton header cannoned off United keeper Jack Walton’s post, with Andy Tod unable to convert the rebound.

The hosts picked up from where they left off at the start of the second half, with Fotheringham teeing up new signing Jordan Tillson, but the midfielder squandered the opportunity, firing over the bar.

United boss Jim Goodwin handed 16-year-old academy graduate Owen Stirton his Tangerines debut on 64 minutes, the youngster replacing scorer Louis Moult.

Owen Stirton prepares to replace Louis Moult for his Dundee United debut. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

The Pars then had two opportunities to strike back, but Comrie and Owen Moffat were off target with their efforts.

Never say die Dunfermline came close again in the 70th minute, with sub Josh Edwards hitting a cross/shot that flew just wide.

Then, with the clock ticking down, Pars sub Ewan McLeod tried his luck from long range, but his shot flew high and wide.

