Q&A: Getting to know The Big Moon’s frontwoman Juliette Jackson ahead of Dunfermline gig

English indie rockers The Big Moon are bringing their grungy guitars and husky vocals to an iconic Dunfermline venue this week as they tour their latest album, Here Is Everything.

For frontwoman Juliette Jackson, it’s a novelty to end up somewhere new after 10 years of touring, and PJ Molloys is an “exciting” new stop on her journey.

The gig is part of The National Lottery’s United By Music Tour, a series of intimate shows which aim to support grassroots music venues, with Sleeper and Newton Faulkner also touring to support the venture.

Ahead of the show, we caught up with Juliette to find out more about the record, writing while pregnant over lockdown, and taking inspiration from The Gruffalo.

24 questions with Juliette Jackson

You wrote a lot of this album during lockdown, what was that like?

Yeah, I wrote a lot of it during lockdown, a lot of it while I was pregnant, and some of it after I had a baby at the end of 2021. So it covers a long period of strangeness for everyone, but also for me personally.

Performing those songs now is cathartic, it’s always cathartic. I went through a lot in that year – everyone did. But I’m lucky that I have all of these songs about that experience. We have a song called Trouble, and it feels like a really healing song – it’s got this really shouty chorus and we all shout it together.

Where does the name The Big Moon come from?

The moon… in the sky.

What’s a dream gig or project?

I’d love to write a Disney musical. I’m watching a lot of them at the moment with my toddler, so I’m getting really in depth with The Little Mermaid, watching it again and again. Part Of Your World is such a banger.

What would you have done if you hadn’t done the job you’re doing now?

Honestly I think I would be working in a pub, I did that for years and years before I did music so that’s where I have the most experience.

Where in the world are you happiest?

In the supermarket.

Favourite part of Scotland to explore?

I love driving up the east coast, that’s a drive we do quite often on tour. It’s so beautiful.

Last book you read?

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St John Mandel.

Music you listen to in the car?

A lot of The Gruffalo, or The Blind Boy podcast.

Who inspires you?

The Gruffalo and The Blind Boy podcast!

Best advice? ‘Spend it all, spend it now’

Write your epitaph?

Just leave it blank, everyone can make up their own mind.

Your house is on fire – what one item do you save?

My laptop – it has all my music stuff and all my photos.

If you could rule for a day, what would be the first thing you would do?

I’d tell everyone that it was alright to have stains on your clothes when you eat food.

It’s really annoying, as soon as there’s a stain on your T-shirt, you’re like ‘oh, I can’t wear this anymore’. But you actually can, it’s just that nobody’s told you it’s OK!

What makes you happy?

Being at home with no plans and just hanging out with my family.

What makes you sad?

People being greedy.

Do you believe in love at first sight?

Yes.

What was the first album you ever bought?

Spice by The Spice Girls.

What is the best advice you have ever received, and who did it come from?

I don’t remember where it came from but there was a quote somewhere of someone talking about creativity and saying: ‘Spend it all, spend it now’.

I always think of that if I have an idea and I go ‘maybe I’ll save that for later’. I’ll say to myself: ‘No, use it now! There’ll be another one later’.

Biggest regret?

I don’t think I have any.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Don’t hang around with idiots.

What’s the hardest thing you’ve ever had to do?

Breastfeed.

Could you save someone’s life if they were dying in the street?

Yes. I did a first aid course. I think I can do CPR, I’d give it a try.

Favourite place you’ve ever been?

Can I say my camper van?

What’s a lyric you wish you’d written?

One I heard recently that I liked: ‘No amount of nail polish could make you a good man’ by quinnie.

What’s your current favourite track from your new album?

2 Lines.

The Big Moon are playing at PJ Molloy’s, Dunfermline, on Wednesday September 13 2023 as part of the National Lottery’s United By Music tour. For more information and tickets, visit Ticketweb.