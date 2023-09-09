Montrose musician swaps ‘dead end job’ for first class degree and album launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose musician swaps ‘dead end job’ for first class degree and album launch

Terry Meighan has completed his audio engineering degree with first class honours at Perth UHI and is about to release his debut album and launch a business

By Michael Alexander
Terry Meighan
Terry Meighan

Montrose man Terry Meighan had been stacking shelves on night shift at his local Tesco for 12 years when he thought: “There’s only so long you can turn around a tin of baked beans so that the label faces the front!”

Now, seven years after jacking in his “dead-end going nowhere” job, the ambitious 41-year-old has just  completed his audio engineering degree with first class honours at Perth UHI and is releasing his debut album and audio engineering business.

The former pupil of Lochside Primary School and Montrose Academy has “poured his heart and soul” into the production of the album.

Launching an album and business

He’s taken on every role in the project from start to finish from his home studio in Montrose called Euphony Studio Solutions.

His business is also about to launch as an online mixing and mastering platform for local bands to take their productions to commercially releasable industry standards.

Speaking to The Courier as he reflected on a “mental” few weeks, Terry explained how he’d always been into music as a youngster.

However, he never had the confidence to do anything about it until a few years ago.

When did Terry get his first guitar?

“I think my mum bought me my first keyboard when I was really young,” he said.

“I think I got my first guitar when I was in primary seven.

“But it wasn’t until about third year at the academy that I started to get into it.

“I taught myself to play. Loads of people at school would bring a guitar in each day.

“We sort of bounced off each other.

“We were listening to stuff like Oasis – the same as today.

“Even when I was picking my subjects I really wanted to do music.

“But because I wasn’t really that confident in my ability – you needed to do two musical instruments – I just wasn’t confident enough to pursue music.

“So I ended up avoiding that and went for art instead.”

What did Terry do after leaving school?

Staying on until sixth year and leaving in 1999 with Highers in art and PE, Terry said he couldn’t get a job for a few years.

He did seasonal work with Grampian Growers for about seven years, and ended up at Tesco.

Montrose Tesco

When he decided he’d had enough of night shift in 2016, however, and wanted to pursue his musical dream, he’s glad looking back that he started at the bottom in college and worked his way right up to the degree course.

Pursuing his passion for music

“After playing, writing and singing for a few years, I knew it was time to get wrapped in about the production side of the music scene so I started working with different digital programs including Pro Tools, Logic and FL Studio,” he said.

“I’d been doing it as a hobby for a good few years.

“What I really just wanted to know was how to record music and make it sound like the commercial release myself at home.”

Terry gained his BSc Audio Engineering degree with first class honours at Perth UHI, one of the UK’s most highly regarded music colleges, having previously passed the HNC course with an A grade.

He earned his analogue studio ticket by being certified and trained on the MTA (Malcolm Toft Associates) 980 and 990 series which are world class, vintage large format mixing desks, as well as being trained on the more modern digital/analogue hybrid Neotek Elan console.

Who are his musical heroes?

​His heroes and main influences continue being the likes of Oasis, Stereophonics, Rolling Stones, The Verve, Kasabian, The Music.

His cover of Bitter Sweet Symphony by The Verve has amassed around a quarter of a million views on ultimateguitartabs.com

Meanwhile, he made his latest album Life Lessons & Sunday Sessions, completely on his own, taking on the momentous challenge of doing every role in the project from start to finish from his home studio.

What inspired Terry’s debut album tracks?

“A lot of the lyrics are to do with break ups over my life and that, relationships,” he said.

“I was a bit of a hard drinker and liked a bit of a party.

“So that’s how the name of the album came about.”

Terry is planning to launch the album in September on all major streaming services.

At the time of this interview, he’s in the process of finalising distribution.

“I just really want to get it out there,” he said.

“If it takes off, superb.

“But it’s more a sort of business card for audio engineering business I’m launching as well so they can see the level of stuff I’ve been working at.

“Local bands – they’ve maybe got a pile of songs written down and they’ll be like ‘alright, he can take us up to that level and get them out there!’”

Building own websites

Terry is also building his own websites: One for the business, one for media, and another site for fans that’ll give links to buy the music.

“That’s what I’m doing just now,” he added.

“I’ve taken on every single role in the project myself from start to finish, which has been an absolutely monster of a challenge, but I’m glad I did.”

meightr.wixsite.com/euphonystudios

