Perth UHI music industry partnership will help make music students career-ready

A new partnership aims to make music business students at UHI Perth industry-ready when they graduate.

UHI Perth and the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA) are working in partnership to help maximise the employability of music degree programme graduates.

Perth UHI and SMIA have refreshed a collaboration agreement that will see SMIA provide accreditation and endorsement of BA Hons Music and BA Hons Music Business programmes.

Work experience opportunities

Part of the new agreement involves offering students new opportunities for work experience, training and mentoring to best equip them with skills that meet the music industry’s needs.

Tayport-raised Richard Smernicki, who leads the music business course, said: “We established a partnership with SMIA in 2019 which enabled the two organisations to build a strong relationship.

“We have now refreshed and strengthened our partnership, which is great news for students and for UHI Perth itself.

“It’s a priority that our graduates leave us with high quality, relevant skills that are needed by the music industry.

“Previous students have benefited greatly from work experience at The Scottish Album of the Year Awards, Scotland’s national music prize which celebrates the cultural impact and contribution of outstanding Scottish albums.

“We’re looking forward to working with SMIA over the coming three years to offer student fantastic opportunities for work experience, training and mentoring with industry experts; helping them understand what working in the music business entails and ensuring they are ready to take up employment.”

What is the SMIA?

The SMIA is a membership organisation which aims to grow, strengthen, empower and unite Scotland’s music industry in the UK and internationally.

The SMIA’s chief executive officer Ronnie Gurr added: “We’re very pleased to be working with staff and students from UHI’s high quality music and music business programmes.

“This partnership will increase opportunities for mutual collaboration with education partners and helps ensure the quality and relevance of graduate skills in meeting industry needs.”

Leading reputation

The Courier told in 2018 how Perth College UHI had been voted number one in the UK that year to study music business.

Spaces are still available for courses starting in September 2023.