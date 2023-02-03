New St Andrews Botanic Garden artist-in-residence explores AI-generated botanical images

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

New St Andrews Botanic Garden artist-in-residence explores AI-generated botanical images

By Michael Alexander
February 3 2023, 6.00am
Emma Varley, St Andrews Botanic Garden artist in residence. Image: Fife Contemporary
Emma Varley, St Andrews Botanic Garden artist in residence. Image: Fife Contemporary

A new artist in residence at St Andrews Botanic Garden is exploring artificial intelligence (AI) generated botanical images.

Arts organisation Fife Contemporary have announced a new partnership with St Andrews Botanic Garden, which is enabling Dumfries-based illustrator Emma Varley to work within the gardens to create new work using film and digitally generated pictures.

After a nationwide call for applications, Emma was selected to be the newly appointed artist in residence.

Evolution and cultivation

She was chosen for her innovative explorations of AI technology to create images of plants, and her interest in asking questions about what AI means for our understanding of what is natural and what is synthetic.

She likens generating AI illustrations to the process of evolution and cultivation of visual forms.

Hanging Gardens by Emma Varley, St Andrews Botanic Garden artist in residence. Image: Fife Contemporary

The residency is enabling the artist to work with another innovative project being produced at St Andrews Botanic Garden.

Her work will be screened in a new Bioscope pavilion being developed on site.

Designed and built by Marcos Cruz and Brenda Parker from the Bartlett School of Architecture, the Bioscope tests the limits of designing with nature, using engineered living materials to make a building for projections and screenings that is alive with microscopic biodiversity.

Fertile Pods by Emma Varley, St Andrews Botanic Garden artist in residence. Image: Fife Contemporary

As a resident artist, Varley will also be able to engage with this and other research work being undertaken at the gardens to explore the ecology, biodiversity and conservation of temperate habitats.

Seeing nature in different light

Harry Watkins, director of St Andrews Botanic Garden, said: “Emma’s innovative approaches help us see nature in a different light, responding to the materials in the Bioscope botanical diversity in the garden and finding new insights about how we can understand what’s otherwise hard to see.

“We’re excited about the artist in residence partnership between Fife Contemporary and St Andrews Botanic Garden being a platform for people to test and engage with unique, thought-provoking experiences.”

Contained by Emma Varley, St Andrews Botanic Garden artist in residence. Image: Fife Contemporary

Fife Contemporary director, Kate Grenyer, said: “AI has suddenly become a very active topic in the world of visual art, design and particularly digital illustration and craft.

“Emma is embracing the possibilities for illustrators created by this new and fast progressing technology.

“Having time to work in St Andrews Botanic Garden will allow her to expand on her theme of how images are both constructed and experienced in relation to how we construct and experience nature.

Glass Heart by Emma Varley, St Andrews Botanic Garden artist in residence. Image: Fife Contemporary

“I’m delighted that Fife Contemporary are able to put this partnership together.”

Plans for screening

Emma Varley’s term as artist in residence at St Andrews Botanic Garden runs until March 31.

A screening of her work will take place in the Bioscope pavilion at the end of the residency.

To find out more about Emma Varley’s work go to elvarley.wordpress.com/

Diana Sykes: ‘Artists in Fife have had to make an effort,’ says outgoing Fife Contemporary director

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Kirkcaldy brothers Leon and Leyton McLean have been given Courier Gold Stars for their fundraising for charity LoveOliver. Image: Steven Brown/ DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy brothers get Courier Gold Stars for raising funds for cancer charity
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
Plans for Leven beach could include a Singing Butler statue
Statue of Jack Vettriano's The Singing Butler could become iconic landmark on Leven beach
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
Kingsbarns Distillery manager, Peter Holroyd with the 'Dream to Dram' bottle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The top 5 distilleries to pay a visit to in Fife in 2023
Rockore Music Festival is held at Lochore Meadows Country Park. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Future of several Fife events secured after council's playpark compromise
A community takeover has been proposed for East Fife
East Fife community buy-out bid proposed as ‘fans champion’ brought on board
Author Barbara Henderson has written a new children's book based on a Fife boy's role working on the Forth Bridge in Victorian times. Picture shows; Author Barbara Henderson. Fife. Supplied by Barbara Henderson Date; 02/02/2023
New children's book about a Fife boy's role in the building of the Forth…
Sheku Bayoh family laywer Aamer Anwar, centre, with Mr Bayoh's sisters Kadi Johnson and Kosna Bayoh arriving at the inquiry venue in Edinburgh.
COURIER OPINION: Sheku Bayoh family deserved better from Police Scotland
Fife Foxhounds on a hunt in 2014. Image: Jim Crichton
Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for 'financial reasons'
8

Most Read

1
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
2
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
3
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
4
Wallace Hospital on Americanmuir Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal
5
Former Strathallan School pupil Robbie MacIsaac has designed a blowpipe to stop moisture getting into bagpipes.
Dragons’ Den: Did ex-Perthshire pupil’s bagpipe invention blow investors away?
6
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
7
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
8
Prosecution case finishes in Troon Avenue murder trial
9
North Muirton Primary School.
Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school
10
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance

More from The Courier

Richard Smernicki (left) who runs the music business course at Perth UHI with SMIA's chief executive officer Ronnie Gurr. Image: Richard Smernicki
Perth UHI music industry partnership will help make music students career-ready
Melpi Platani says parking is essential for those popping to the shops on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about…
Josimar in action against the Republic of Ireland in 1987 during Brazil's European tour. Image: Shutterstock.
Josimar to Dundee United: How Jim McLean almost pulled off 'most outrageous transfer' in…
Carnoustie Gold Links. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards winners: Carnoustie Golf Links celebrates two awards
Eetu Vertainen. Image; Shutterstock.
Eetu Vertainen: Welsh champions TNS battling Linfield to sign St Johnstone striker in summer
Melker Hallberg. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone yet to open contract talks with Melker Hallberg
Natalie Erskine got her hands on a Forfar bridie in tonight's episode of Eat The Town. Image: BBC Scotland
Bridies and potato vodka: The best of Forfar's food and drink star on BBC…
Lewis Banks is friends with Harry Souttar. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media / Shutterstock
Arbroath new boy Lewis Banks reveals Harry Souttar good luck messages as duo make…
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Pick-ups for Peace is a campaign which asks farmers to donate used pick-ups to Ukraine Picture shows; A pick-up delivered to Ukraine. Ukraine. Supplied by Keith Dawson Date; 02/02/2023
Ukraine appeals for pick-ups to boost war effort
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray on February transfer strategy with Raith Rovers squad 'healthiest it has been'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented