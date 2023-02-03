Gary Bowyer says January transfer window was toughest of his career as Dundee boss talks new signings, healthy competition and Hamilton Accies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Gary Bowyer says January transfer window was toughest of his career as Dundee boss talks new signings, healthy competition and Hamilton Accies

By George Cran
February 3 2023, 7.30am Updated: February 3 2023, 12.00pm
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer says this season’s January transfer window was the toughest of his managerial career.

However, he is pleased with the work done by the Dark Blues in securing five new signings – and the return of striker Zach Robinson.

Much of the work was done in the final few days of the month, though, with three players arriving on deadline day.

Asked about the January transfer window, Bowyer said: “It’s the hardest window of my career.

“It is all new to me up here and you are competing with all the clubs in England but also the non-league clubs where there is a lot of money.

“It has been tough in that sense.

Dundee debutant Barry Maguire (R) with manager Gary Bowyer after defeating Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

“The first thing is getting players who want to come to Scotland and to play at Dundee.

“That has been harder than I anticipated.

“But all of these lads, as soon as it was mentioned, they were straight up here.

“We’ve done good business but we need to see the results on the pitch.”

‘Real healthy competition’

Robinson has returned to a different squad with the likes of Kwame Thomas, Barry Maguire, Ryan Clampin, Luke Hannant and Lorent Tolaj having arrived during his time back at AFC Wimbledon.

And Bowyer is pleased with the options now at his disposal.

He said: “I think we’ve done well. We’ve had to be creative and as a result certain people have moved on to free up funds and places.

“I think we’ve done some good business but the proof of the pudding is in the eating as they say so we’ll know come the end of the season how successful this window has been.

“Ryan Clampin made a great debut last week, he has settled in brilliantly. It happened very quickly that we got Luke Hannant in as well.

“He can play on the right, left and in the centre and every time I’ve played against him in England he’s always been one that’s caught our eye.

Zach Robinson

“Then there’s the return of Zach Robinson. Wimbledon were great with us, they did say there was a possibility come the end of the window he might come back but I didn’t think they meant the very last day!

“We’re delighted to have him back. Obviously there is expectation for what he did with us earlier in the season but we have to remember he didn’t play in December and he’s barely played in January.

“We are assessing him to see where he is at, fitness-wise.

Zach Robinson has returned on loan from AFC Wimbledon (Image: SNS).

“Lorent Tolaj can play down the middle, that’s his preferred position, but he can play off the left and off the right.

“I’ve been impressed with him, he has settled very quickly. he offers us something different.

“He’s shown in training already that he’s a good finisher and knows how to put the ball in the back of the net.

“We have people to provide options and provide competition, that’s what you want.

“We have to score goals, we’ve spoken all season about the chances we created but now we have real healthy competition which is good.”

Hamilton

Whether that sees many changes to the starting XI on Saturday at Hamilton Accies remains to be seen.

The Dark Blues head into the clash on the back of an impressive 3-0 win over league leaders Queen’s Park last time out.

Shaun Byrne and Paul McGowan have returned to training but are unlikely to be ready to play this weekend while Jordan Marshall has been ruled out for two weeks and Max Anderson is struggling with a hamstring issue.

Dundee defeated Hamilton in November. Image: SNS.

Hamilton, meanwhile, also come into the game in good form having won their last two league games 1-0 and knocked Premiership Ross County out of the cup in between.

“That’s not a surprise to me with the way they play. And you saw that at Partick Thistle,” Bowyer said.

“It’s not a big league and you are only talking about 10 teams so people naturally go ‘they are bottom of the table’ but the league is so competitive…

“If they were bottom of a table of 24 then you could say that.

“But there’s only 10 teams.

“They have recruited, taking a couple of players from Stoke through the connection with Alex Neil.

“All the games we have played against them this season have been difficult and we expect the same this Saturday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee managing director John Nelms.
Dundee FC chief John Nelms reveals Sporting Centre of Excellence ambition
The Asghar out banner unveiled at Rugby Park.
PODCAST: Dundee United fans want answers after disappointing transfer window - but who should…
Alex Jakubiak celebrates with Dundee fans after making it 2-0 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Alex Jakubiak like a new signing after injury woes says boss Gary…
Returning Dundee loan star Zach Robinson with manager Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee's January transfer business assessed as late drama sees Gary Bowyer add attacking options
Zak Rudden
Zak Rudden and Dundee: Why hasn't it worked at Dens Park?
Zach Robinson is back at Dens Park for the rest of the season. Image: SNS.
Late deadline day drama sees Dundee seal loan return for star striker Zach Robinson
3
Zak Rudden scores a trademark goal and Chris Kane. Images: SNS.
New St Johnstone striker Zak Rudden is like a 'young Chris Kane', says Callum…
Lorent Tolaj was been on loan at Salford City at the start of the season. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee snap up 'powerful striker' Lorent Tolaj on loan from Brighton
Dundee could seal a deal to re-sign top scorer Zach Robinson. Image: SNS
Zach Robinson could make sensational deadline day return to Dundee
Colchester's Luke Hannant has joined Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee complete signing of Luke Hannant from Colchester United as new signing says 'let's…

Most Read

1
Police at Kinnoull Hill after the body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police probe as body found near Perth beauty spot
2
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
3
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
4
CR0026842. 25/2/2021. Pics of staff and residents of Balhousie St Ronans Care Home in Dundee, for feature on how they have coped during Covid lockdown.
Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage
5
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
6
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
7
Andrew Innes changed his story about the killing, the trial heard.
Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes ‘changed story three times,’ trial told
8
Fife killer Jamie Wishart is back in prison.
‘Lonely’ Fife killer back in jail after axe rant at police in hospital
9
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Fife
Woman asked man to ‘pleasure her’ at knifepoint in Fife underpass
10
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street

More from The Courier

Heidi Talbot. Image: Heidi Talbot
'It's so different to perform a song in a live setting': Irish folk singer…
North Atlantic right whale. Image Dr Phil Bouchet
Can St Andrews University project help save critically endangered whales from North Atlantic wind…
Jason West is the general manager of the newly formed Tayport Breakers. Image: John Linton Photography
Tayport man scores home run with Tayside and Fife club ambitions as Dundee-born US…
Nature Watch: Wild geese evoke the essence of winter
Taypark House serve mouth-wateringly good food by their award winning chef like this deep fried cod from their latest menu. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Restaurant review: Taypark House in Dundee is the perfect setting for a romantic date…
A hovercraft leaves Kirkcaldy during the 2007 trial. Image: George McLuskie
Could Fife Council's bid to refloat hovercraft plans stop Kirkcaldy sinking?
Iain Thom (right) alongside Vicky Wilson and Lewis Banks from Hays Travel Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Courier reader wins cruise from Hays Travel
From l- r, Joel Grant (Travel Consultant), Leanne Barnett (winner) and Chloe Dailly (Assistant Manager)
DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Evening Tele reader wins Ibiza holiday from Hays Travel
Jonney Gardner and Malin Tangnaes at thir Harbour Bar in Gourdon. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A pint and a postage stamp at the Harbour Bar: Mearns publican Jonney's pop-up…
Jason Segel in Shrinking. Image: PA Photo/Courtesy of Apple.
TV review: Shrinking can feel like an assault on the heartstrings

Editor's Picks

Most Commented