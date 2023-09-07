Jim Goodwin ‘delighted’ with Jordan Tillson signing as Dundee United boss shores up ‘light’ midfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin ‘delighted’ with Jordan Tillson signing as Dundee United boss shores up ‘light’ midfield

30-year-old Englishman will be available for United's SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Dunfermline on Saturday.

By Neil Robertson
Jordan Tillson has arrived at Tannadice to reinforce Jim Goodwin's midfield. Image: Dundee United FC
Jordan Tillson has arrived at Tannadice to reinforce Jim Goodwin's midfield. Image: Dundee United FC

Jim Goodwin swooped for Jordan Tillson to shore up a Dundee United midfield missing key players.

The Tannadice boss has secured the 30-year-old Ross County star on a season-long loan deal and the Englishman will go straight into the Terrors’ squad for Saturday’s SPFL Trust Trophy tie with Dunfermline.

Tillson’s arrival is a timely one, with Goodwin now resigned to being without skipper Ross Docherty for up to a month, while fellow midfielders Craig Sibbald and Chris Mochrie are still recovering from injury.

The Terrors boss admitted: “I am delighted to get someone of Jordan’s experience.

“He has played over 100 games for Ross County in the Premiership.

Jordan Tillson pictured at Dundee United’s St Andrews University training base. Image: Dundee United FC

“He became available for loan and obviously it is an area of the park where we are a bit light at the moment with the loss of Docherty and Sibbald to injury.

“Archie Meekison is away with the Scotland Under-21 team and unfortunately Chris Mochrie has an injury so we felt we needed to try to strengthen that particular area of the park and that’s the reason behind bringing Jordan in.

“He is a good type. We have spent a lot of time on the character of players in the recruitment process this season and Jordan is another one that ticks all those boxes, a real team player and a tenacious midfielder.

“He is very comfortable on the ball as well so I think he will be a very good addition.”

Docherty had recently recovered from one hamstring injury but the problem has struck again with the 30-year-old missing last weekend’s Championship win over Airdrieonians.

The manager lamented: “It is actually the other hamstring unfortunately.

Ross Docherty in action for Dundee United in Ayrshire
Ross Docherty has been struck down with further hamstring troubles. Image: SNS

“We will need to wait and see but it could be three to four weeks before we see Doc back in a first-team game.

“Craig Sibbald is making great progress and we are trying to push him along as best we can but he is probably two to three weeks away as well.

“He is ahead of schedule and has been working really hard. He has a lot of bone bruising around the ankle but fortunately there wasn’t too much damage done to the ligaments initially so no surgery required.

“It was just a case of letting it settle down and slowly but surely building him back up.

“Mochrie has a groin strain and will probably be another couple of weeks.”

SPFL Trust Trophy ‘opportunities’

Goodwin insisted he will not be taking tomorrow’s cup game with Dunfermline lightly as he is determined to extend United’s six-game unbeaten run.

And the 41-year-old admitted that with seven players missing because of injury and international duty, he could not make wholesale changes even if he wanted to.

He added: “We are going to take the competition seriously.

“We are on a very good run of form at the moment and we want to carry that on.

“There will be opportunities for one or two of the squad players who haven’t quite featured as much as they would have liked.

“But because of the amount of players we have missing – Docherty, Sibbald, Mochrie and Sadat Anaku who is injured as well and then we have Jack Newman, Rory MacLeod and Archie Meekison all away on international duty.

“That is seven players out of the squad so we aren’t exactly flush with loads of options where we can make wholesale changes.”

Former Dundee United man Charlie Mulgrew. Image: SNS

Charlie Mulgrew, who left United last month, called time on his playing career earlier this week and Goodwin wished the former defender all the best for the future.

The Irishman added: “Charlie’s had a wonderful career.

“For anybody to be at the top level of your game at the age of 37 is great credit to him.

“He was a pleasure to work with during his time here and we wish him well.”

