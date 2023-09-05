Charlie Mulgrew says football gave him ‘priceless memories’ as ex-Dundee United, Celtic and Scotland star hangs up boots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlie Mulgrew says football gave him ‘priceless memories’ as ex-Dundee United, Celtic and Scotland star hangs up boots

Mulgrew, who left Dundee United in the summer, has called time on his playing career after over 500 career games.

By Ewan Smith
Charlie Mulgrew has quit playing after leaving Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Charlie Mulgrew has quit playing after leaving Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Charlie Mulgrew says football has given him ‘priceless memories’ after he called time on his career at the age of 37.

The ex-Dundee United star announced he was hanging up his boots in an emotional Instagram post.

That came as he agreed a deal to leave Dundee United earlier this summer, bringing the curtain down on an 18-year senior career.

Mulgrew played 537 games, scoring 75 goals.

He starred for eight clubs – including spells at Tannadice at the beginning and end of his career.

In Scotland, he’s most noted for his time at Celtic and United but he also skippered Blackburn Rovers.

Mulgrew won seven major trophies at Celtic and was a League One runner-up at Blackburn.

He was voted PFA and SFWA Player of the Year in 2012 and his old club Blackburn responded to his news with a thank you video.

Priceless memories

Mulgrew was also capped 44 times for Scotland.

And in his most recent spell at Dundee United, the defender scored three goals in 61 appearances.

In an Instagram post, Mulgrew wrote: “Firstly I’d like to thank my family and friends for all your support, belief, loyalty and love you have given me over the last 21 years.

“You all had to make sacrifices along with me to follow my dream.

“Thank you to all eight clubs I played for, @scotlandnationalteam I played 44 times for.

“I’m grateful for all that I’ve learned and the life I’ve been able to create because of them.

Charlie Mulgrew captained Scotland during his international career. Image: SNS.

“My memories are priceless.

“I’ve played with and against some great players some of whom I’m lucky to call friends.

“I’ve been part of some great changing rooms which has made me realise it is essential for success.

“Football is nothing without fans. I’m grateful for the experiences and support you gave me through the highs and the lows.

“I am excited for what tomorrow brings. To new beginnings.”

What is next for Charlie Mulgrew?

Mulgrew’s time at Dundee United didn’t end the way he would have hoped.

In his final game, United lost 3-0 to Kilmarnock.

Their relegation was to the Championship was confirmed a few days later at Motherwell.

Following relegation to the Championship, he was on a list of players United sought to trim from their squad.

He has been studying for his coaching badges and took on a role at United under Liam Fox.

He has also done media work but it’s not yet clear what his next move – or out of football – will be.

