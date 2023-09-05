Charlie Mulgrew says football gave him ‘priceless memories’ as ex-Dundee United, Celtic and Scotland star hangs up boots

Charlie Mulgrew says football has given him ‘priceless memories’ after he called time on his career at the age of 37.

The ex-Dundee United star announced he was hanging up his boots in an emotional Instagram post.

That came as he agreed a deal to leave Dundee United earlier this summer, bringing the curtain down on an 18-year senior career.

Mulgrew played 537 games, scoring 75 goals.

He starred for eight clubs – including spells at Tannadice at the beginning and end of his career.

In Scotland, he’s most noted for his time at Celtic and United but he also skippered Blackburn Rovers.

Mulgrew won seven major trophies at Celtic and was a League One runner-up at Blackburn.

He was voted PFA and SFWA Player of the Year in 2012 and his old club Blackburn responded to his news with a thank you video.

Priceless memories

This evening, @charlie_mulgrew announced his retirement from football. What a career, what a captain! ©️ Thanks for everything, Charlie! 💙🤍#Rovers 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/pjNwjQTdOn — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) September 4, 2023

Mulgrew was also capped 44 times for Scotland.

And in his most recent spell at Dundee United, the defender scored three goals in 61 appearances.

In an Instagram post, Mulgrew wrote: “Firstly I’d like to thank my family and friends for all your support, belief, loyalty and love you have given me over the last 21 years.

“You all had to make sacrifices along with me to follow my dream.

“Thank you to all eight clubs I played for, @scotlandnationalteam I played 44 times for.

“I’m grateful for all that I’ve learned and the life I’ve been able to create because of them.

“My memories are priceless.

“I’ve played with and against some great players some of whom I’m lucky to call friends.

“I’ve been part of some great changing rooms which has made me realise it is essential for success.

“Football is nothing without fans. I’m grateful for the experiences and support you gave me through the highs and the lows.

“I am excited for what tomorrow brings. To new beginnings.”

What is next for Charlie Mulgrew?

Mulgrew’s time at Dundee United didn’t end the way he would have hoped.

In his final game, United lost 3-0 to Kilmarnock.

Their relegation was to the Championship was confirmed a few days later at Motherwell.

Following relegation to the Championship, he was on a list of players United sought to trim from their squad.

He has been studying for his coaching badges and took on a role at United under Liam Fox.

He has also done media work but it’s not yet clear what his next move – or out of football – will be.