Dundee United seal loan deal for Ross County star who will ‘greatly enhance’ squad

Dundee United have confirmed the loan signing of Ross County star Jordan Tillson.

The 30-year-old midfielder has agreed a season-long deal at Tannadice, subject to SFA clearance.

Since arriving in Dingwall in 2020, Tillson has made 112 appearances for the Staggies, helping them to a top six Premiership finish in 2022.

United boss Jim Goodwin, who is set to speak to the media at greater length on Thursday afternoon, hailed the defensive midfielder’s capture, saying: “We’re delighted to welcome Jordan to Tannadice.

Jordan Tillson will ‘greatly enhance’ Dundee United squad

“With more than 100 top flight games under his belt with Ross County, he brings experience to a position in which we are slightly light at this current period of time, and we can’t afford to take any risks in that area of the pitch.

“We have no doubts he will greatly enhance the group.”

Tillson started his football career with Bristol Rovers, before a switch to Exeter City in 2012.

From there, he was loaned to Gloucester and Cheltenham before moving to Ross County in 2020.