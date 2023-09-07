Dundee United seal loan deal for Ross County star who will ‘greatly enhance’ squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United seal loan deal for Ross County star who will ‘greatly enhance’ squad

Midfielder Jordan Tillson has signed a season-long loan agreement at Tannadice.

By Sean Hamilton
To go with story by Sean Hamilton. Jordan Tillson Dundee United loan Picture shows; Jordan Tillson. St Andrews University. Supplied by Dundee United FC Date; 07/09/2023
Dundee United have confirmed the loan signing of Ross County star Jordan Tillson.

The 30-year-old midfielder has agreed a season-long deal at Tannadice, subject to SFA clearance.

Since arriving in Dingwall in 2020, Tillson has made 112 appearances for the Staggies, helping them to a top six Premiership finish in 2022.

United boss Jim Goodwin, who is set to speak to the media at greater length on Thursday afternoon, hailed the defensive midfielder’s capture, saying: “We’re delighted to welcome Jordan to Tannadice.

Jordan Tillson will ‘greatly enhance’ Dundee United squad

“With more than 100 top flight games under his belt with Ross County, he brings experience to a position in which we are slightly light at this current period of time, and we can’t afford to take any risks in that area of the pitch.

“We have no doubts he will greatly enhance the group.”

Tillson started his football career with Bristol Rovers, before a switch to Exeter City in 2012.

From there, he was loaned to Gloucester and Cheltenham before moving to Ross County in 2020.