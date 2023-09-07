Woman assaulted by man after dogfight on Aberfeldy open space

Witnesses are sought after the male owner of an aggressive dog assaulted the female owner of a Labrador in Aberfeldy.

Police have issued an appeal about an incident that took place on or near the Feldy-Roo Fitness Trail on Friday, September 1.

A middle-aged man and woman were walking their small black Labrador in the area when they were approached by a group of five to seven people in their mid-twenties to early thirties.

The group had two dogs – a large brindle coloured dog with a solid muzzle and head and a smaller darker coloured dog. They approached from the other direction walking towards Wade’s Bridge.

Description of attacker

The large dog then attacked the couple’s Labrador. In the ensuing effort to separate the two dogs, the male owner of the large dog became very angry and physically assaulted the female owner of the Labrador.

The attacker had to be restrained by others in the group.

The attacker is described as male, in his mid-late twenties, 5’8” to 5’10” in height, of slim wiry build with slightly curly, blond/reddish hair.

There were one or possibly two females in the larger group and one, described as well dressed with straight hair, came forward to help the woman who had been assaulted.

If you have any information contact Police Scotland quoting Incident Number 3590 of 01/09/2023.