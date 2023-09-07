Chris Kane: Fit again striker targets key role in St Johnstone Premiership ascent

St Johnstone now have the strength in depth to kick-on when the Premiership resumes after the international break, according to Chris Kane.

And the comeback striker has backed himself to play a big part in that.

Kane’s second half substitute appearance helped Saints come from two goals down to draw with Dundee last Saturday.

Topping up his fitness in a bounce game against St Mirren earlier this week – and intense work on the training ground – will put the double-winner in contention to make his first league start in 20 months when Rangers visit McDiarmid Park next weekend.

“I’ve missed being out there in front of the fans,” said Kane.

Chris Kane ‘I just want to stay injury-free’

“The atmosphere in the stadium is brilliant when you get a result.

“It was a horrible feeling when I wasn’t able to help.

“The manager has been good with me.

“He knows how to manage players and isn’t going to be silly by chucking us back in when we aren’t ready.

“I’ll do what I need to do to play and hopefully I start pitching in with goals.

“I just want to stay injury-free.

“I know if I get on the pitch I’ll perform and hopefully that leads to something.”

He added: “We have a lot of training coming up which will get me more fitness that I need.

“I’ve had a good few weeks of training now.

“I got minutes on Saturday and played a bounce game too. The fitness is getting there.

“The more games and training I do, the fitter I will get.”

Nicky Clark is still a few weeks away from a first team return, with Drey Wright also on the sidelines.

But Steven MacLean now has Kane, Luke Jephcott, Dara Costelloe, Graham Carey, Jay Turner-Cooke and DJ Jaiyesimi as attacking options.

“We have a big squad and there will be changes,” said Kane.

“Some folk might be disappointed if they are not playing but that is what a squad is for.

“The boys who have come in all seem to be fit and sharp.

“We’ll stick together and start getting wins.”

Smiling Max

Max Kucheriavyi was Saints’ hero against Dundee with goalkeeper, Dimitar Mitov, again making a telling contribution.

“I’d actually said to Max to get on the ball and in the box,” said Kane.

“He’s not stopped smiling since he got his two goals.

“I’m delighted for him. He should be proud of himself.

96th minute of the match ⚠️

His 2nd goal of the game ⚽️⚽️ Max Kucheriavyi 🇺🇦#SJFC pic.twitter.com/I0nytuOPKy — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) September 4, 2023

“It can be hard because he maybe hasn’t had as much game-time as he wanted.

“But that will come, especially if he keeps making differences like he did on Saturday. Hopefully he can keep it going.

“At 2-0, they would have thought the game was won.

“I need to mention Dimi because he produced a massive save.

“Getting the equaliser so late on was a great feeling but we need to look at the goals we conceded and get better.”