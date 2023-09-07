Chris Kane: Fit again striker targets key role in St Johnstone Premiership ascent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Chris Kane: Fit again striker targets key role in St Johnstone Premiership ascent

The double-winner hopes his injury struggles are now over.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone now have the strength in depth to kick-on when the Premiership resumes after the international break, according to Chris Kane.

And the comeback striker has backed himself to play a big part in that.

Kane’s second half substitute appearance helped Saints come from two goals down to draw with Dundee last Saturday.

Topping up his fitness in a bounce game against St Mirren earlier this week – and intense work on the training ground – will put the double-winner in contention to make his first league start in 20 months when Rangers visit McDiarmid Park next weekend.

“I’ve missed being out there in front of the fans,” said Kane.

Chris Kane ‘I just want to stay injury-free’

“The atmosphere in the stadium is brilliant when you get a result.

“It was a horrible feeling when I wasn’t able to help.

“The manager has been good with me.

“He knows how to manage players and isn’t going to be silly by chucking us back in when we aren’t ready.

“I’ll do what I need to do to play and hopefully I start pitching in with goals.

“I just want to stay injury-free.

“I know if I get on the pitch I’ll perform and hopefully that leads to something.”

Chris Kane back in the St Johnstone team making his presence felt.
Chris Kane back in the St Johnstone team making his presence felt. Image: SNS.

He added: “We have a lot of training coming up which will get me more fitness that I need.

“I’ve had a good few weeks of training now.

“I got minutes on Saturday and played a bounce game too. The fitness is getting there.

“The more games and training I do, the fitter I will get.”

Nicky Clark is still a few weeks away from a first team return, with Drey Wright also on the sidelines.

But Steven MacLean now has Kane, Luke Jephcott, Dara Costelloe, Graham Carey, Jay Turner-Cooke and DJ Jaiyesimi as attacking options.

“We have a big squad and there will be changes,” said Kane.

“Some folk might be disappointed if they are not playing but that is what a squad is for.

“The boys who have come in all seem to be fit and sharp.

“We’ll stick together and start getting wins.”

Smiling Max

Max Kucheriavyi was Saints’ hero against Dundee with goalkeeper, Dimitar Mitov, again making a telling contribution.

“I’d actually said to Max to get on the ball and in the box,” said Kane.

“He’s not stopped smiling since he got his two goals.

“I’m delighted for him. He should be proud of himself.

“It can be hard because he maybe hasn’t had as much game-time as he wanted.

“But that will come, especially if he keeps making differences like he did on Saturday. Hopefully he can keep it going.

“At 2-0, they would have thought the game was won.

“I need to mention Dimi because he produced a massive save.

“Getting the equaliser so late on was a great feeling but we need to look at the goals we conceded and get better.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Sam McClelland and Tommy Wright suffered Northern Ireland U21 disappointment.
Northern Ireland U21 disappointment for Tommy Wright and St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland after…
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane scores in 1-0 closed-doors win against St Mirren
Crieff Road in Perth, near McDiarmid Park.
Fan attacked after leaving St Johnstone v Dundee game
St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi.
Max Kucheriavyi is now the player St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean thought he was…
St Johnstone have made 11 summer signings.
St Johnstone transfer window assessed: Defensive concerns, midfield depth and quality and attacking reliance…
St Johnstone loan signing Diallang Jaiyesimi is a 'dribbler'.
New St Johnstone winger Diallang Jaiyesimi is a 'dribbler' who will give Perth attack…
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane made his first appearance of the season against Dundee.
Chris Kane can transform St Johnstone and drag the team up the pitch
Is Owen Beck the next Andy Robertson?
PODCAST: Is Owen Beck the next Andy Robertson?
St Johnstone duo Drey Wright and Nicky Clark are on the comeback trail.
Nicky Clark and Drey Wright comeback progress pleases St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean
Ryan McGowan will get the chance to earn his place back.
Ryan McGowan will get the chance to earn St Johnstone first team recall, while…

Conversation