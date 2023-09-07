Max Kucheriavyi is now the player St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean thought he was getting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Max Kucheriavyi is now the player St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean thought he was getting

The Perth manager has set the Ukrainian under-21 international an ambitious target.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi.
St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi. Image: SNS.

Max Kucheriavyi is now the St Johnstone player Steven MacLean was hoping to have a couple of months ago.

And the Perth boss has praised his young midfielder for taking on board the lessons that he needed to learn.

Kucheriavyi started all four of Saints’ League Cup group matches but, even though he scored against Ayr United, didn’t seize his early-season opportunity after returning from a loan spell at Falkirk.

Saturday’s derby double was the culmination of sustained improvement MacLean has noticed and rewarded.

And he hasn’t backed down on the ambitious post-match goals target he set the Ukrainian under-21 international – double figures for the campaign.

“Max’s level has gone up in the last few weeks,” said MacLean. “I’ve seen it in training.

“He’s got better and he’s now playing like the player we thought we were getting in pre-season.

“He’s maybe just taken a little bit of time to get used to coming back in and being a first team player.

“The thing I like about him is, he takes what you’re telling him on board.

“He probably didn’t have as many touches as he wants against Dundee, but he affected the game and scored two goals.

“That maybe shows him something, about getting in the right areas and making the right runs.

“We had one winger crossing for another and then a full-back picking out a winger for the second goal.

“Where did Max score his goal in the League Cup? The back post.

“So it’s about him learning about where he needs to be on the pitch to have the maximum impact.

“And you can see from both goals he scored against Dundee that he’s learned, he’s picking up what he needs to do.

“The challenge for Max now is, can he go and get double figures for the season? He’s got three now and it’s only the start of September so it’s a good start.

“Any winger or wide player scoring double figures of goals has had a great season and I believe he can do that.”

Steven MacLean has to kick Max Kucheriavyi and young players ‘off the pitch’

Kucheriavyi and the other young players are setting impressive training ground standards, according to MacLean.

“He’s got all the tools and he lives and breathes football, which is great,” he said.

“Max has a great attitude. He goes home and thinks about things.

“More and more young players are like that, they want to stay out and practise as much as they can.

“We have signed a lot of younger ones and they’re all like that – sometimes I have to kick them off the pitch to stop them overdoing it.

“They’d stay all day, hitting free-kicks and practising shooting if you let them.”

