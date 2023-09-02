St Johnstone comeback hero Max Kucheriavyi can hit double figures, says Steven MacLean after dramatic Dundee rescue mission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone comeback hero Max Kucheriavyi can hit double figures, says Steven MacLean after dramatic Dundee rescue mission

The Perth boss was thrilled for his Ukrainian midfielder.

By Eric Nicolson
Max Kucheriavyi celebrates his equaliser for St Johnstone against Dundee.
Max Kucheriavyi celebrates his equaliser for St Johnstone against Dundee. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean believes his comeback hero Max Kucheriavyi could reach double digits for the Perth side this season.

The young Ukrainian came off the bench to salvage an unlikely point against Dundee with two close-range finishes.

The strikes were Saints’ first in the league and took his personal tally to three in all competitions.

MacLean showed faith in Kucheriavyi by sending him on as part of an early second half triple substitution.

And the 21-year-old repaid the McDiarmid Park boss spectacularly.

Max Kucheriavyi scores to make it 2-1.
Max Kucheriavyi scores to make it 2-1. Image: SNS.

“I’ve spoken to him about being at that back post,” said MacLean.

“I’m delighted for the wee man.

“Hopefully he can kick on now – he’s got three goals already.

“That’s a good return and he’s got double figures in him.

“Hopefully he keeps improving as a player as well.”

Poor performance

MacLean realised that Saints got out of jail thanks to Kucheriavyi’s stoppage time equaliser.

“Our performance wasn’t great, if I’m being honest,” he said.

“We were poor today – I’m not going to lie – but when you are poor and get a result like that, it’s good. It showed character.

Steven MacLean with Tony Docherty at full-time.
Steven MacLean with Tony Docherty at full-time. Image: SNS.

“As poor as we were, we lost goals from set-plays.

“That’s not acceptable as well.

“The subs made an impact. That’s why I needed to bring those players in.

“I knew it was going to be a tough game off the back of last week, a different game with all these new players. I’m delighted with the players’ application and the point in the circumstances.”

Kane impact

Chris Kane made his first appearance of the season – coming on at the same time as Kucheriavyi.

“Kano affected the game like I knew he could,” said MacLean.

“I watched him in a bounce game during the week and he looked like he’s got that wee bit about him back.

“A good two weeks training for him and a friendly and he will be good to go for the next game.

“I think this break is going to do us good with all the new players we’ve brought in. The two weeks will be another mini pre-season.

“There are a lot of players who need to get fitter – I don’t think we are fit enough as a group yet.

“They were all at different stages of pre-season when I brought them in, and where they were with injuries.”

He added: “I’ve always said this team is going to get better.

“It’s not going to be instant – we’ve got 11 new players.

“There are a lot of new players learning about the league as well. It’s better league than people give it credit for.

“It’s not easy – and they’ve probably seen that already. We’ll improve.”

