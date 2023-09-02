Firefighters battling major blaze at Dundee property

Firefighters are battling a major blaze at a property in Dundee.

Emergency services were scrambled to Dundee Road West, shortly after 7pm on Saturday.

Plumes of smoke were visible across the River Tay, as onlookers watched in horror whilst flames began shooting into the air.

Dundee Road West is currently closed eastbound, as firefighters are on a height appliance tackling the blaze.

‘The roof is destroyed’

One onlooker told The Courier the property roof was badly damaged as he surveyed the scene.

He said: “Crowds started to gather quickly around the incident.

“The flames were ferocious coming from the roof space of the address.

“I saw the firies battering the roof with water but you could see quite quickly the roof is destroyed.

“It’s a big old house right on the corner, I just hope no one has been hurt.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed four appliances were called to the incident.

She said: “We received a call at 7.13pm in connection with reports of a fire.

“Three appliances and height vehicle were called to the scene.

“Crews are using three main jets and a thermal imaging camera at the incident.”

More to follow.