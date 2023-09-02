Firefighters battling major blaze at Dundee property

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Firefighters battling major blaze at Dundee property

A section of Dundee Road West is currently closed.

By James Simpson
Emergency services at Dundee Road West. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Emergency services at Dundee Road West. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Firefighters are battling a major blaze at a property in Dundee.

Emergency services were scrambled to Dundee Road West, shortly after 7pm on Saturday.

Plumes of smoke were visible across the River Tay, as onlookers watched in horror whilst flames began shooting into the air.

Dundee Road West is currently closed eastbound, as firefighters are on a height appliance tackling the blaze.

Shocked onlookers captured the footage on smartphones. Image: Aidan Phillips
Firefighters on a height appliance at the scene. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

‘The roof is destroyed’

One onlooker told The Courier the property roof was badly damaged as he surveyed the scene.

He said: “Crowds started to gather quickly around the incident.

“The flames were ferocious coming from the roof space of the address.

“I saw the firies battering the roof with water but you could see quite quickly the roof is destroyed.

“It’s a big old house right on the corner, I just hope no one has been hurt.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed four appliances were called to the incident.

She said: “We received a call at 7.13pm in connection with reports of a fire.

“Three appliances and height vehicle were called to the scene.

“Crews are using three main jets and a thermal imaging camera at the incident.”

More to follow.

