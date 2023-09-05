Chris Kane can transform St Johnstone and drag the team up the pitch

Chris Kane’s return to the St Johnstone team helped transform the weekend clash with Dundee.

And now Steven MacLean is hoping that an injury-free spell for his experienced front-man will help transform the Perth club’s Premiership season.

Kane will play in Wednesday’s closed-doors game against St Mirren.

Then he’ll have his sights set on a first league start in 20 months when Rangers visit McDiarmid Park.

“You saw what Kano brings when he came on last Saturday so it’s great to have him back,” said MacLean.

“It’s been frustrating for him and for us because we know what he adds to the team.

“He’s a different type of striker to what we have.

“He’s got that physical presence, he unsettles defences and he drags the whole team higher up the pitch.

“When he came on against Dundee we were playing 25 yards further forward because of what he brings to the game.

“Kano has been key to the way the team has played in the past.”

Partnership options for Steven McLean

Kane’s return would open up the potential of different strike partnerships forming in MacLean’s side.

“Kano brings out the best in other people,” he said. “Having him up top alongside other players brings out aspects of their game.

“You saw it with Nicky Clark and Stevie May last season when a partnership clicks.

“I think in Kano we have someone who can complement Mayso, Luke Jephcott and Nicky.

“When you have those options you can look at playing two up top and have two ready to come on as well.

“Getting them all fit and firing will just add so much to the top end of the park for us.”

MacLean added: “The next two weeks are massive for Kano and the others.

“He will be trained hard and will play in a bounce game we have organised on Wednesday.

“It will be nice to have him back fully fit again.

“He played part of a bounce game last month, got 35 minutes on Saturday; he’ll play more this week and hopefully in a few weeks we’ll have him where he needs to be.”