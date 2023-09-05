Chris Kane can transform St Johnstone and drag the team up the pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Kane can transform St Johnstone and drag the team up the pitch

The double-winner hasn't started a game for 20 months.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane made his first appearance of the season against Dundee.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane made his first appearance of the season against Dundee. Image: SNS.

Chris Kane’s return to the St Johnstone team helped transform the weekend clash with Dundee.

And now Steven MacLean is hoping that an injury-free spell for his experienced front-man will help transform the Perth club’s Premiership season.

Kane will play in Wednesday’s closed-doors game against St Mirren.

Then he’ll have his sights set on a first league start in 20 months when Rangers visit McDiarmid Park.

“You saw what Kano brings when he came on last Saturday so it’s great to have him back,” said MacLean.

“It’s been frustrating for him and for us because we know what he adds to the team.

Chris Kane back in the St Johnstone FC team making his presence felt in a tackle.
Chris Kane back in action for St Johnstone FC and making his presence felt. Image: SNS.

“He’s a different type of striker to what we have.

“He’s got that physical presence, he unsettles defences and he drags the whole team higher up the pitch.

“When he came on against Dundee we were playing 25 yards further forward because of what he brings to the game.

“Kano has been key to the way the team has played in the past.”

Partnership options for Steven McLean

Kane’s return would open up the potential of different strike partnerships forming in MacLean’s side.

“Kano brings out the best in other people,” he said. “Having him up top alongside other players brings out aspects of their game.

“You saw it with Nicky Clark and Stevie May last season when a partnership clicks.

Nicky Clark and Stevie May, pictured celebrating a St Johnstone goal, combined to great effect last season.
Nicky Clark and Stevie May combined to great effect last season. Image: PA.

“I think in Kano we have someone who can complement Mayso, Luke Jephcott and Nicky.

“When you have those options you can look at playing two up top and have two ready to come on as well.

“Getting them all fit and firing will just add so much to the top end of the park for us.”

MacLean added: “The next two weeks are massive for Kano and the others.

“He will be trained hard and will play in a bounce game we have organised on Wednesday.

“It will be nice to have him back fully fit again.

“He played part of a bounce game last month, got 35 minutes on Saturday; he’ll play more this week and hopefully in a few weeks we’ll have him where he needs to be.”

