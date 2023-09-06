D-Day for £500M Perth West scheme which could bring thousands of jobs to city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
D-Day for £500M Perth West scheme which could bring thousands of jobs to city

The Perth West development at Broxden includes 1,500 homes, plus shops, hotels, business units and school and health facilities

By Kathryn Anderson
artist impression of Perth West site
How the Perth West development could look.

Councillors will today be asked to make a fresh decision on a major development which could bring thousands of jobs to Perth.

The £500 million Perth West scheme comprises up to 1,500 homes, as well as business units, hotels, a school, a healthcare centre, and the Perth Eco-Innovation Park.

The development, to the west of Broxden and the A9, is predicted to bring 2,300 jobs plus another 3,000 temporary construction jobs to the city.

The scheme was given the green light two years ago.

Perth and Kinross Council’s then planning and development management committee voted that it was minded to grant the application for the 257-hectare site when it met in June 2021.

Aerial photo with Perth West site highlighted. The land covers several fields to the west of Broxden roundabout.
The Perth West Development will mark a major expansion for the city.

However, the planning and placemaking committee will be asked to make an updated decision today.

It follows the conclusion of a legal agreement process described as “complex.”

The committee is also required to reconsider the decision in order to satisfy a new Scottish Government planning framework.

Perth West scheme ‘will showcase city on national stage’

The Perth West development will feature business units; shops; food and drinks outlets and hotels.

A primary school and healthcare centre are included, along with a bus depot; car park and a vehicle fuelling/charging centre.

map showing the Perth West development site.

A new A9 junction is planned, as well as a Broxden underpass, new footways and cycle paths.

The 26-hectare Perth Eco-Innovation Park will host a grouping of businesses in the energy, logistics and mobility sectors.

The plan is for academic institutions to be sited there too to form a ‘knowledge hub’.

A ‘Perth Innovation Highway’ will connect the city to the A9 with £5 million of funding from the Tay Cities Deal.

At the 2021 planning meeting Alexander Dewar from John Dewar Lamberkin Trust told councillors: “It is a project that will make a significant contribution to the quality of life, skills and career opportunities in Perth and surrounding communities and will showcase Perth on a national stage.”

Alexander Dewar, right, at a Perth West development public consultation, along with Gavin Murray of Brooks Murray and Mark Richardson of Ristol Consulting. The three men are standing behind a large map showing the development site.
Alexander Dewar, right, at a Perth West development public consultation, along with Gavin Murray of Brooks Murray and Mark Richardson of Ristol Consulting.,

The development will extend Perth’s boundary on the western edge across the A9 and beyond the Broxden roundabout.

Perth and Kinross Council planning officials have recommended the application should be approved on Wednesday.

