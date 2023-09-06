D-Day for £500M Perth West scheme which could bring thousands of jobs to city

Councillors will today be asked to make a fresh decision on a major development which could bring thousands of jobs to Perth.

The £500 million Perth West scheme comprises up to 1,500 homes, as well as business units, hotels, a school, a healthcare centre, and the Perth Eco-Innovation Park.

The development, to the west of Broxden and the A9, is predicted to bring 2,300 jobs plus another 3,000 temporary construction jobs to the city.

The scheme was given the green light two years ago.

Perth and Kinross Council’s then planning and development management committee voted that it was minded to grant the application for the 257-hectare site when it met in June 2021.

However, the planning and placemaking committee will be asked to make an updated decision today.

It follows the conclusion of a legal agreement process described as “complex.”

The committee is also required to reconsider the decision in order to satisfy a new Scottish Government planning framework.

Perth West scheme ‘will showcase city on national stage’

The Perth West development will feature business units; shops; food and drinks outlets and hotels.

A primary school and healthcare centre are included, along with a bus depot; car park and a vehicle fuelling/charging centre.

A new A9 junction is planned, as well as a Broxden underpass, new footways and cycle paths.

The 26-hectare Perth Eco-Innovation Park will host a grouping of businesses in the energy, logistics and mobility sectors.

The plan is for academic institutions to be sited there too to form a ‘knowledge hub’.

A ‘Perth Innovation Highway’ will connect the city to the A9 with £5 million of funding from the Tay Cities Deal.

At the 2021 planning meeting Alexander Dewar from John Dewar Lamberkin Trust told councillors: “It is a project that will make a significant contribution to the quality of life, skills and career opportunities in Perth and surrounding communities and will showcase Perth on a national stage.”

The development will extend Perth’s boundary on the western edge across the A9 and beyond the Broxden roundabout.

Perth and Kinross Council planning officials have recommended the application should be approved on Wednesday.