ERIC NICOLSON: Max Kucheriavyi has found his calling card, Chris Kane is more vital than ever and St Johnstone MUST get their full-backs higher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

ERIC NICOLSON: Max Kucheriavyi has found his calling card, Chris Kane is more vital than ever and St Johnstone MUST get their full-backs higher

Four talking points from Saints' 2-2 draw with Dundee.

Max Kucheriavyi has become a goalscoring midfielder, Steven MacLean was the happier manager with Saturday's result and Chris Kane impressed.
Max Kucheriavyi has become a goalscoring midfielder, Steven MacLean was the happier manager with Saturday's result and Chris Kane impressed. Images: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone scored their first goals of the Premiership season against Dundee and claimed their second point.

Steven MacLean wasn’t the happier manager as far as overall performance was concerned but he was certainly the happier manager in terms of the final result.

Courier Sport picks out four talking points from the McDiarmid Park clash, as two substitutes staked a claim to start Saints’ next game and one particular area in need of improvement became crystal clear.

Wee Max’s calling card

As Max Kucheriavyi has been progressing his career on loan the question that has followed him back to McDiarmid Park is – what is his best position?

Versatility can be an asset.

It gets you on the bench and helps you accumulate game-time.

But when you’re trying to establish yourself as a regular starter in a Premiership side you really need something that defines you.

Kucheriavyi has got a lovely first touch and can be relied upon to find a team-mate with a pass.

But he’s not fast, not a dribbler and cutting in from the right on to his left foot can be a bit telegraphed at times.

Max Kucheriavyi scores to make it 2-1.
Max Kucheriavyi scores to make it 2-1. Image: SNS.

It would be wonderful for player and club if his timing of runs to the back post and the composure to finish off the chances when he gets there becomes the 21-year-old’s calling card.

Kucheriavyi has already reached a higher goals total for Saints this season than in his two SPFL loans combined.

That’s a big step.

‘Goalscoring midfielder’ would do nicely as his USP.

Kane still able

There have been 11 new recruits brought in during the transfer window.

But one player who has been at McDiarmid for a long time as boy and man – and keeping him fit – will be crucial to Saints’ hopes of staying in the Premiership.

Chris Kane.

It took the concession of the second goal and an air of nothing to lose desperation for MacLean’s team to start getting balls into their centre-forward.

But when that happened, Saints were a side, maybe not transformed, but certainly one that looked like it could put attacking phases together at long last.

He struck the crossbar with a volley at 2-0 and worked the Dundee goalkeeper with a glancing header at 2-1.

He won fouls and generally did Chris Kane-type things.

Chris Kane back in the St Johnstone team making his presence felt.
Chris Kane back in the St Johnstone team making his presence felt. Image: SNS.

Luke Jephcott and Stevie May are both strikers who need a partner.

Kane and Nicky Clark are realistically the only ones who can get Saints up the pitch with the formation MacLean has preferred of late.

There will be a batch of games played by the time the latter is available for selection, you would think.

The former should start when the season resumes against Rangers in a fortnight.

Full-backs high

As with other areas of the pitch featuring new signings, there needs to be slack cut when discussions turn to Saints out wide.

Luke Robinson and Graham Carey were used as a starting combination for just the second time on Saturday, while it was game number one for James Brown and Dara Costelloe.

It’s no coincidence that Saints became a purposeful attacking force and salvaged a point once the two full-backs took the hand-brake off.

Robinson pushed on before picking out Carey driving beyond him on his inside in the build-up to Kucheriavyi’s first goal.

For the injury-time equaliser, Brown was on the edge of the box to make sure the ball could get recycled after Dundee half-cleared, then Robinson drilled the ball across the six-yard box for a back post tap-in.

It won’t always work out as profitably as the last 15 minutes of the Dundee game but, as a general rule, the Saints full-backs, whoever they are, need to markedly rebalance the caution/gamble scales.

Hang in there

The League Cup debacle showed that Saints were effectively a month behind the rest of the Premiership sides in terms of league readiness.

Dundee looked like the better team on Saturday because, at the moment, they are the better team.

The Dark Blues got a higher percentage of their signings in the door earlier and the same goes for the rest of the likely bottom six rivals.

St Johnstone fans celebrate their injury-time equaliser.
St Johnstone fans celebrate their injury-time equaliser. Image: Shutterstock.

The hope – and reasonable expectation – is that Saints will steadily improve.

It’s all about staying in, or just below, the pack while doing so.

In that context, results like this one – stopping Dundee from building serious momentum – are so important.

More from St Johnstone FC

Max Kucheriavyi celebrates his equaliser for St Johnstone against Dundee.
St Johnstone comeback hero Max Kucheriavyi can hit double figures, says Steven MacLean after…
St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi celebrates scoring to make it 2-2.
St Johnstone make dramatic comeback in 2-2 draw with Dundee as Max Kucheriavyi scores…
St Johnstone loan starlet, Jay Turner-Cooke.
Jay Turner-Cooke has tasted Newcastle v Sunderland joy, now he wants St Johnstone v…
St Johnstone have signed Diallang Jaiyesimi of Charlton Athletic on loan.
St Johnstone sign Charlton winger Diallang Jaiyesimi on loan to complete deadline day transfer…
Sven Sprangler has signed for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone confirm Sven Sprangler capture on two-year deal and still hope to make…
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full time of the Dons' defeat to BK Hacken.
JIM SPENCE: Scottish teams once made history in Europe, now continental game has passed…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone deadline day latest: No movement out means no movement in
St Johnstone manager, Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone have set a 'culture' standard v Celtic as Steven MacLean reveals vastly…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty hopes to see a big away support at McDiarmid Park on Saturday. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty expects 'tasty' St Johnstone clash as he asks away fans…
Callum Booth, Ryan McGowan, Ali Crawford. Images: SNS
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean tells Ryan McGowan, Ali Crawford and Callum Booth they…

Conversation