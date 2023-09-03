No immediate safety risk from crumbling concrete confirmed in dozens of Scots schools, minister says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

No immediate safety risk from crumbling concrete confirmed in dozens of Scots schools, minister says

Dangerous collapse-risk concrete has been reported in dozens of schools in Scotland, including those across Tayside and Fife

By Alasdair Clark

Image: PA

Scottish schools and other buildings where dangerous crumbling concrete has been found pose no “immediate risk to safety”, an SNP minister has said.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray confirmed investigations are ongoing to assess building in Scotland containing reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

The Scottish Government has confirmed the collapse-risk concrete is present in 35 Scottish schools, with checks underway to identify other public buildings such as hospitals and social housing where it may have been used.

The UK Government has ordered over 100 schools in England to close due to the presence of the material.


Image: PA

First Minister Humza Yousaf said on Saturday that Scottish ministers have no plans to close affected schools “at this stage”.

Speaking on BBC Scotland’s The Sunday Show programme, Mr Gray said: “At the moment, there is no immediate risk to people using these buildings and that is why we continue to support our local authority partners, NHS boards and others, that have Raac in their buildings to ensure that remains the case, and if there are issues to be resolved, that mitigations are taken to ensure people’s safety.”

There is no reason to believe that the safety concern has changed

The concrete was used from the 1950s until the mid-1990s, with the Institute of Structural Engineers saying it will only need to be replaced if it is considered to be of poor condition and at high-risk of collapse.

Mr Gray added: “There is no reason to believe that the safety concern has changed in the previous weeks.

“Obviously there are checks ongoing, including intrusive checks, because obviously some of this material is going to be deep into the structure of buildings.

“Some of that takes time to carry out.”

Which Tayside and Fife schools are affected?

Dundee City Council says the concrete has been identified two unnamed schools in the city, but refused to identify them.

A spokesperson said the local authority had been aware of its presence for several years with ongoing monitoring in place.

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed work is underway at Perth Grammar School where Raac was used in a section of the school roof.

The school remains open, but the affected area is inaccessible.