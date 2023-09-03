5 Raith Rovers talking points: The Entertainers of the Scottish Championship

Raith Rovers put their fans through the wringer once again at this early stage of the season.

The comeback victory over Queen’s Park, after Rovers squandered their own lead, moves the Kirkcaldy outfit to joint top of the Championship alongside Dundee United.

Two late goals from Lewis Vaughan won the points after Callum Smith had given Rovers an early lead.

Ten-man Queen’s equalised through Jack Turner and took the lead through Dom Thomas but were unable to hold on.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from Raith’s 3-2 victory.

Unbeaten and joint top of the league

Ten points from a possible 12, joint top of the table with the league favourites – it’s been a cracking start so far.

The Rovers players and staff are being more modest than that, at least publicly, with manager Ian Murray describing the start as “solid”.

Murray is right to be cautious, however, the league won’t start to settle for another five or so games yet and at one point during Saturday’s second half they were facing their first league defeat at the hands of 10-man Queen’s Park.

The Entertainers

The day was saved when fan favourite Lewis Vaughan emerged from the bench to score two late goals.

Kevin Keegan’s Newcastle side of the nineties were known as “The Entertainers” for their attacking approach and often wild scorelines – and Rovers are on their way to being the 2020s Scottish Championship equivalent.

Both teams have scored in all but two of Rovers’ matches so far in all competitions.

There has been a 2-2, as well as three 3-2 scorelines and in all three of those at least one side lost a lead.

Murray would prefer his team to concede fewer goals but it is exciting to watch.

Strong bench

A huge positive this season has been the strength of the subs bench.

Dylan Easton and Vaughan both have the right to feel slightly aggrieved they haven’t started the last two matches after good starts to the season – Easton was Raith’s top scorer when he dropped out due to suspension and hasn’t started since.

They have, thus far, been unable to get back into the starting XI of a winning team but both contributed to Saturday’s comeback.

As did fellow substitutes Liam Dick, Ethan Ross and Jamie Gullan.

Callum Smith

Lewis Vaughan rightly grabbed the headlines but it was another great performance from Callum Smith – the only criticism being he was one of several players guilty of not converting other chances during dominant spells.

Four goals in six matches – two assists in that time too, including for Vaughan’s dramatic injury-time winner on Saturday.

It means he has contributed to at least one goal in each of the last four matches – and in five of the last six.

Lewis Vaughan

The final word should go to Vaughan himself. His contribution to the game is covered in the above, his injury history well documented.

In his post-match Raith TV interview, he is fighting back tears at the end when he references the fans.

There is another moment just before the five-minute mark when he loses his composure a little during a question.