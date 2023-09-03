Gallery: Spectators out in force in Fife sun for Walker Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Gallery: Spectators out in force in Fife sun for Walker Cup

Huge crowds have been out in force at the home of golf in St Andrews for the historic event.

John Gough (Great Britain and Ireland) tees off on the 18th. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
John Gough (Great Britain and Ireland) tees off on the 18th. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
David Mackay By David Mackay

Packed galleries have been basking in the sunshine for the Walker Cup at St Andrews, one amateur golf’s premier events.

Teams of 10 from Great Britain and Ireland and the US have been doing battle on the Old Course in the centenary of the tournament.

It is the first time the Walker Cup, which has launched the careers of stars including Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Colin Montgomerie, has returned to the world famous St Andrews course since 1975.

Local spectators have been taking a firm interest in the progress of 16-year-old Connor Graham, from Blairgowrie, who is the youngest player in the tournament’s history.

Meanwhile, the Great Britain and Ireland team is being captained by Stuart Wilson, from Forfar.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall has joined the crowds to sample the atmosphere. 

Alex Maguire (GB&I) and James Ashfield (GB&I) cross the Swilcan Bridge on Saturday followed by Stewart Hagestad (USA). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Preston Summerhays (USA) shakes hands with John Gough (GB&I) alongside team mates David Ford (USA) and Matt McClean (GB&I) on 18th. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Crowds applaud. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Alex Maguire sinks 12 foot putt on 18th.  Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Alex Maguire celebrates his putt success. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
James Ashfield (right) congratulates Alex Maguire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Flags show the strong breeze. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
John Gough (GB&I) putts out on 17th. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Crowds watch in anticipation. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Connor Graham of Team GB&I after winning his foursomes match during the Saturday foursomes. Image: Tim Gray/Alamy Live News
Spectators wander across the bridge. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
James Ashfield (GB&I) shakes hands with Stewart Hagestad (USA) alongside Alex Maguire (GB&I) on 18th. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Spectators take photos of the action. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Nick Dunlap (USA) putt on 18th. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
David Ford (USA) tees off at 17th. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Iconic St Andrews buildings provide a stunning backdrop for the event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Walker Cup. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Crowds reflected in the Walker Cup. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
USA team members, Stewart Hagestad and Nick Dunlap. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Preston Summerhays (USA) on approach on 17th green. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A photographer captures the action. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Old Course Hotel overlooks the action. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

More from Golf

Connor Graham with his family after winning the Scottish Men's Championship.
Connor Graham: Everything you need to know about Perthshire’s rising golf star picked for…
The Walker Cup takes place at the Old Course this weekend.
Thousands expected in St Andrews for amateur golf's most prestigious event
Ready to tee off with (front) Susan Strachan, club captain Jean McNicoll, Yvonne Heap, Ros Fletcher and Mary Summers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Carnoustie Ladies wrap up 150th anniversary year in style on legendary links
Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa overlooks the Championship links. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Carnoustie Golf Hotel land lease transfer sealed by links chiefs
The famous claret jug in front of the distinctive Carnoustie Golf Hotel. Image: PA/TheOpen.com
Carnoustie Golf Hotel land lease deal switch being teed up as part of masterplan…
Connor Graham.
Blairgowrie golf star Connor Graham picked for Walker Cup at St Andrews
Scott Mann pictured after finishing record-breaking round. Image: Neil Moncur.
Carnoustie golfer smashes his own course record with a 56
The new holiday homes at Fairmont St Andrews enjoy fine views. Image: Fairmont St Andrews.
Fairmont St Andrews launches pair of £5k a night luxury holiday homes
Jayden Graham on Montrose links where he is honing his talent. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Watch out Rory! 7-year-old Angus golfer Jayden wants to take on world's best
Jordan Spieth in Carnoustie during The Open in 2018.
Open champion Jordan Spieth's career took hair-raising turn after Carnoustie barber visit

Conversation