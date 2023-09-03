Gallery: Spectators out in force in Fife sun for Walker Cup

Packed galleries have been basking in the sunshine for the Walker Cup at St Andrews, one amateur golf’s premier events.

Teams of 10 from Great Britain and Ireland and the US have been doing battle on the Old Course in the centenary of the tournament.

It is the first time the Walker Cup, which has launched the careers of stars including Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Colin Montgomerie, has returned to the world famous St Andrews course since 1975.

Local spectators have been taking a firm interest in the progress of 16-year-old Connor Graham, from Blairgowrie, who is the youngest player in the tournament’s history.

Meanwhile, the Great Britain and Ireland team is being captained by Stuart Wilson, from Forfar.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall has joined the crowds to sample the atmosphere.