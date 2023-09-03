Golf Gallery: Spectators out in force in Fife sun for Walker Cup Huge crowds have been out in force at the home of golf in St Andrews for the historic event. John Gough (Great Britain and Ireland) tees off on the 18th. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By David Mackay September 3 2023, 1.04pm Share Gallery: Spectators out in force in Fife sun for Walker Cup Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/golf/4694404/gallery-walker-cup-st-andrews/ Copy Link 0 comment Packed galleries have been basking in the sunshine for the Walker Cup at St Andrews, one amateur golf’s premier events. Teams of 10 from Great Britain and Ireland and the US have been doing battle on the Old Course in the centenary of the tournament. It is the first time the Walker Cup, which has launched the careers of stars including Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Colin Montgomerie, has returned to the world famous St Andrews course since 1975. Local spectators have been taking a firm interest in the progress of 16-year-old Connor Graham, from Blairgowrie, who is the youngest player in the tournament’s history. Meanwhile, the Great Britain and Ireland team is being captained by Stuart Wilson, from Forfar. Our photographer Steve MacDougall has joined the crowds to sample the atmosphere. Alex Maguire (GB&I) and James Ashfield (GB&I) cross the Swilcan Bridge on Saturday followed by Stewart Hagestad (USA). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Preston Summerhays (USA) shakes hands with John Gough (GB&I) alongside team mates David Ford (USA) and Matt McClean (GB&I) on 18th. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Crowds applaud. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Alex Maguire sinks 12 foot putt on 18th. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Alex Maguire celebrates his putt success. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson James Ashfield (right) congratulates Alex Maguire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Flags show the strong breeze. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson John Gough (GB&I) putts out on 17th. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Crowds watch in anticipation. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Connor Graham of Team GB&I after winning his foursomes match during the Saturday foursomes. Image: Tim Gray/Alamy Live News Spectators wander across the bridge. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson James Ashfield (GB&I) shakes hands with Stewart Hagestad (USA) alongside Alex Maguire (GB&I) on 18th. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Spectators take photos of the action. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Nick Dunlap (USA) putt on 18th. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson David Ford (USA) tees off at 17th. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Iconic St Andrews buildings provide a stunning backdrop for the event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The Walker Cup. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Crowds reflected in the Walker Cup. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson USA team members, Stewart Hagestad and Nick Dunlap. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Preston Summerhays (USA) on approach on 17th green. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson A photographer captures the action. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The Old Course Hotel overlooks the action. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
